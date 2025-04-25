Ligue 1 Tips: Two ways to profit in France on Sunday

In-form Lille to win again

Angers' home struggles will continue

We support underrated Nantes

Saturday's Superboost is for the 12:30 kick-off at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Everton. Pedro Neto has looked threatening in recent games, with six shots on target in his last three, and the Portuguese should be key for Enzo Maresca's men in this battle of the Blues.

Betfair have boosted the odds on Neto having one or more shots on target from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Pedro Neto to have 1+ Shot on Target boosted from 8/131.61 to SBK 1/1

Angers v Lille - Visitors your smart selection

Sunday, 14:00 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Lille have a tremendous opportunity to improve their chances of claiming a top-four spot when they travel to meet struggling Angers this weekend.

Bruno Genesio's visitors are one of six teams locked in a tight race to finish in the top four (a top-four spot will secure a place in next season's Champions League) behind title winners PSG.

Lille arrive in good form: they won 3-1 at home to mid-table Auxerre last weekend, and have now picked up nine points from their last four matches.

Angers go into the weekend just one place and three points above the relegation playoff position (16th) so will be motivated.

A lack of quality is Angers' problem, however. They are more limited than Lille all over the pitch.

Angers' home results against the division's better sides bear this out: they have lost five of five when hosting sides currently in the top seven.

Lille are odds-on to win the game. If - as it is for us - the 1.618/13 on the visitors collecting all three points is too short for you, consider backing Genesio's players on the Asian Handicap instead.

With our selection, you will make some profit if Lille win by a single goal, and a profit at good odds if Lille win by two or more goals.

All five of Angers' home defeats against current top-seven teams were by a margin or two or more goals. A similar outcome this weekend would be no surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Lille -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.8

Nantes v Toulouse - Oppose overrated 'TFC'

Sunday, 16:15 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

For the second week running, the market grants you an excellent opportunity to oppose a Toulouse side whose chances of winning away from home appear overrated.

Last weekend, we successfully opposed Toulouse on their visit to Reims. Our logic was simple: relegated-threatened Reims had more to play for, while mid-table Toulouse arrived in poor form and with much less at stake.

Reims duly ran out 1-0 winners to make us a profit. Toulouse have a similar fixture this weekend, yet are an inexplicably short price to win again.

Opponents Nantes head into the weekend just two places and four points above the relegation playoff position (16th). In other words, the hosts are not yet safe from the drop, so have everything to play for.

In front of a supportive crowd, they earned a 1-1 draw in their rearranged game against champions PSG on Tuesday night. Lifted by that performance and result, Nantes go into this game confident of avoiding defeat.

Toulouse are on a run of five straight defeats. Sitting 12th, a mid-table final position is almost certain. Their players appear to lack a clear objective during the season run-in.

And yet the market makes Toulouse favourites. At the time of writing, the visitors are 2.546/4 to collect all three points, while Nantes are 3.052/1, and The Draw is 3.412/5.

We would advise opposing Toulouse in some way. On the Sportsbook, Nantes And Draw in the Double Chance market is available at 1/21.50. Nantes in the Draw No Bet market - where your stakes will be returned if the game ends in a draw - is 11/102.11.

Our preference is to support Nantes on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you will make a profit as long as Nantes avoid defeat.