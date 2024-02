Back fourth straight win for Rennes

Lorient to cause upset at Metz

Improving Rennes are an excellent bet to claim all three points on Saturday afternoon.

The Bretons have won their last three league games, playing some excellent football in the process. Martin Terrier was among the scorers as Rennes deservedly beat Lyon 3-2 (away) last weekend. That Rennes victory followed triumphs over second-placed Nice (2-0, home) and Clermont (3-1, away) in their previous two games.

Rennes have also strengthened their squad during the transfer window. Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu has arrived from Clermont for £9m, while Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa has joined from Reims for £13m. As both players were already in France, they should settle immediately.

Montpellier have won just once since the start of November (they're W1-D5-L4 from their last 10 matches). That sole, narrow win (1-0) came against relegation contenders Metz.

Montpellier have failed to score in four of their last five away games and have team news problems this weekend. Central defender Boubacar Kouyate and winger Moussa Al Tamari are on Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup duty respectively, while defender Maxime Esteve has left to join Burnley (£12m).

Rennes are 1.674/6 to win. If, like us, you want bigger odds on the hosts, back Rennes on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Rennes win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals.

We also like Rennes on the Corner Match Bet market for our Bet Builder (see below). Having recently switched to a 4-4-2, Rennes should play with plenty of width. As they're likely to dominate the game, they should do most of the attacking, too.

Rennes to win while also having the most corners is available at 2.757/4.

Underdogs Lorient are the selection when they take on Metz on Sunday afternoon.

Lorient may be bottom of the table, but even though they're three places and three points below Metz in the standings, they're worth supporting here.

Man for man, Lorient have a stronger ideal starting line-up and squad than Metz. There were signs of improvement from Lorient in their 3-3 draw (home) vs Le Havre last weekend. If they play to the same level this weekend, they should avoid defeat.

Metz are Ligue 1's weakest side. They're on a run of six straight defeats, and have scored just once in those six matches. Inferior to Lorient in most areas of the pitch, Metz look like strong relegation contenders.

The market makes Metz clear favourites but we disagree with this assessment. Metz are 2.3411/8 to win, with Lorient 3.613/5 and the Draw 3.1511/5. The big odds on Lorient create good opportunities to support the visitors.

Consider backing Lorient on the Asian Handicap market. With a 0 & +0.5 start, they're available at 2.001/1. Alternatively, Lorient And Draw on the Double Chance market deserves attention. This selection is available at 4/71.57.

Our pick is Lorient Draw No Bet at 7/52.40. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Lorient win.

