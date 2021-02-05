Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to defeat chaotic Marseille in Sunday night's Classique

Another win on cards for Monaco

Nimes vs Monaco (20th vs 4th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Monaco have won six straight games since the start of the year and stand an excellent chance of making it seven as they face bottom club Nimes this weekend.

The Principality outfit are Ligue 1's most absorbing side right now with manager Niko Kovac having built a side that blends youth and experience.

Centre-back Benoit Badiashile, central midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Youssouf Fofana and winger Sofiane Diop are all potential future France internationals while Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder (pictured below) have formed one of Ligue 1's most prolific strike partnerships.

Volland and Ben Yedder have scored 11 goals each this season, netting at a rate of a goal every 145 minutes.

The hosts are inferior to Monaco all over the pitch and will struggle to make much impression. Other than a 2-1 win at crisis-torn Marseille last month there's nothing in Nimes' form figures to suggest they can pick up points.

They've lost eight of their last 10 Ligue 1 matches, the latest being a 3-0 defeat at PSG on Wednesday night.

Monaco are 1.454/9 to win. Given Monaco's attacking firepower and desire to add further goals once they take the lead in matches, the visitors are worth backing on the Asian Handicap. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

More misery in store for St Etienne

St Etienne vs Metz (16th vs 6th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Sun, 14:00 GMT

The odds of 2.26/5 on a St Etienne victory make little sense looking at the form and figures concerning these two sides.

St Etienne have won just five of 23 Ligue 1 fixtures this term, and none of their last nine at home (W0-D5-L4).

In contrast Metz go into this game on an excellent run of results that has seen them climb to fifth in the table.

Their 10-game form is W5-D4-L1, and includes away victories over Lyon (1-0) and Brest (4-2). Metz's results are all the more remarkable given they have been achieved without a number of key players such as Vincent Pajot, Opa Nguette and Ibrahima Niane.

Given how difficult St Etienne are finding it to win matches and how difficult Metz are to beat, a lay of the hosts is the smart play.

Lille to continue title charge

Nantes vs Lille (17th vs 1st)

Sun, 16:00 GMT

Sun, 16:00 GMT

The only reason to not back Lille at generous odds this weekend would be concerns over their ability to extend a winning run.

Christophe Galtier's have won their last five matches and are now widely regarded as genuine title challengers, at around 7.613/2 to win the league.

Their young side is bound to slip-up at some point and that would be the potential issue ahead of this game.

There've been no recent signs of weakness, however, with the players brushing aside virtually every side they have faced.

Looking at the stats the 1.910/11 on a Lille victory is certainly worth taking.

Lille have won 15 of 23 Ligue 1 games, including seven of 11 away games. Their away record vs sides currently in the bottom-half is five wins from eight.

Nantes are without a win in six matches under new manager Raymond Domenech and their home record is W2-D6-L3.

While the high draw rate indicates they're difficult to beat, Nantes record home and away against top-four sides such as Lille is W0-D0-L5.

Chaos set to cost Marseille dearly

Marseille vs PSG (9th vs 3rd)

Sun, 20:00 GMT

Sun, 20:00 GMT

Even by Marseille's historically dramatic standards the last week on the Canebiere has been uniquely chaotic.

Marseille's home game against Rennes last Saturday was called off just a few hours before kick-off because some Marseille fans invaded and damaged the club's training ground, with players in fear for their safety.

Three days later manager Andre Villas-Boas announced his resignation live during a press conference, club officials scrambling to replace him after the event.

An interim team of three coaches took charge for Marseille's 2-2 draw at Lens on Wednesday night but it remains to be seen how well-prepared the team is for Sunday night's clash of fierce rivals.

PSG are yet to truly click into gear since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed yet they ought to run out comfortable winners despite being likely to field a diminished line-up.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, centre-back and captain Marquinhos and midfielder Marco Verratti may all miss this trip yet Paris should still have too much quality for their beleaguered hosts.

Angel Di Maria has been in fantastic form in 2021, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start and competition between Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean for the centre-forward spot ought to bring out the best in both men.

PSG are a short 1.42/5 to win so there are other ways to make the visitors pay. PSG-PSG on the Half Time/Full Time market and PSG -1.0 & -1.5 Asian Handicap are worth considering at 2.01/1 each.