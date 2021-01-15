Ligue 1 Tips: PSG firepower the route to profit

Hosts to maintain title challenge

Marseille vs Nimes (6th vs 20th)

Sat, 16:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Marseille see themselves as genuine title contenders and this weekend's fixture presents a tremendous opportunity for Andre Villas Boas' players to collect three points.

L'OM are eight points off top spot but have two games in hand on leaders Lyon and are looking to make up ground in the weeks ahead.

Marseille are W4-D1-L0 from their last five domestic fixtures at home since mid-October and will be confident of seeing off especially weak visitors on Saturday afternoon.

Nimes are rooted to the foot of the Ligue 1 table and have been the division's poorest side for some time now.

They've lost seven of their last eight games and failed to even find the net in six of those matches. This dreadful run of form includes a 2-0 defeat to Marseille when the sides met at Nimes' Stade des Costieres in the reverse fixture on December 4.

Manager Jerome Arpinon is under immense pressure but doesn't have the players for the team to be doing much better than they are at the moment.

Nimes will be inferior to Marseille in most areas of the pitch and the hosts ought to take advantage of that. Dimitri Payet (pictured below with team-mate Dario Benedetto) scored in the later stages of Marseille's 2-1 midweek Champions Trophy defeat to PSG and Florian Thauvin should also enjoy success this weekend.

Marseille are an understandably short 1.454/9 to win so there are better ways to make the favourites pay.

Marseille-Marseille on the Half Time/Full Time market is 2.111/10. With this bet you need Marseille to lead at half-time and then win the game to make a profit.

An alternative is to back Marseille/Over 2.5 Goals in the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 Goals market at 1.9110/11. With this selection you need Marseille to win and the game to have Over 2.5 Goals to make a profit.

Our selection is Marseille with a -1.5 Asian Handicap start. With this selection you make a profit as long as Marseille win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Paris attack the key factor

Angers vs PSG (7th vs 2nd)

Sat, 20:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Mauricio Pochettino won the first piece of silverware of his managerial career when he led PSG to a 2-1 triumph over Marseille in the Champions Trophy - the French equivalent of the Community Shield - on Wednesday night this week.

It wasn't the most sparkling PSG performance, as none of their displays has been since Pochettino took charge at the start of the month, but it showcased Paris' growing firepower in front of goal.

Mauro Icardi found the net for the second game running and looked lively and sharp up front. Having missed much of the season through injury the fit-again Argentina front man is almost like a new signing for PSG.

Neymar has had injury problems, too, but came off the bench to score against Marseille from the penalty spot. The Brazil superstar is a contender to make his first start under Pochettino this weekend.

Kylian Mbappe isn't firing on all cylinders yet his stats remain impressive: he's Ligue 1's 12-goal joint-top scorer and has weighed in with five assists. PSG's second-highest league scorer Moise Kean (nine goals) is also available this weekend meaning PSG have a full complement of strikers to pick from.

PSG are 1.374/11 favourites to collect all three points so the challenge is finding a way to back the visitors at better odds against hosts that have played well this season but will struggle to contain PSG's front players.

PSG with a -1.5 start on the Asian Handicap is an option at 2.111/10. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as PSG win by two or more goals.

An alternative would be to back PSG to score in Both Halves. This is available at close to evens and looks a good choice given the array of attacking talent at Pochettino's disposal ahead of this trip to north-west France.