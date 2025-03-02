Ligue 1 Tips: Follow our top Sunday selections to increase your profit

Back goals in Angers vs Toulouse

More misery in store for Montpellier

Resurgent Rennes to claim victory

Angers vs Toulouse - Both teams to score your top selection

Sunday, 16:15

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

We expect an open and attacking encounter, meaning good opportunities in some of the goals markets available.

Angers have moved away from the foot of the table in recent weeks, partially down to manager Alexandre Dujeux's willingness to send plenty of players forward when his team attack, even if this means leaving gaps at the back.

Dujeux's approach makes sense given that Angers' better players are in attack: wingers Farid El Melali and Jim Allevinah have been dangerous since the start of the year, while striker Esteban Lepaul has scored eight goals in his last 10 starts.

Angers have netted in nine of their 11 games in all competitions in 2025, conceding in eight of them. Last weekend they drew 3-3 at St Etienne in the type of high-scoring game that had been on the cards for some time.

Toulouse were excellent in attack in winning 4-1 at Le Havre last weekend. Manager Carles Martinez Novell was full of praise for his players afterwards and, significantly, indicated he is looking for a similar performance this weekend. Toulouse should see this fixture as winnable, and will play accordingly.

'Yes' in the Both Teams to Score market is available at 2.111/10. In a game where we think the chances of both teams getting on the scoresheet are very good, those odds look excellent.

Recommended Bet Back 'Yes' in Both Teams to Score market 2.1

Montpellier vs Rennes - Back Beye's boys

Sunday, 16:15

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Habib Beye's revolution is taking shape at Rennes, ensuring the visitors stand a good chance of collecting all three points this weekend.

The ex-Aston Villa and Marseille defender - better-known in France as a high-profile pundit in recent years - is one of the most promising young coaches on the opposite side of the channel.

After leading Paris-based Red Star to promotion from the third division into Ligue 2 last spring, he quit, and waited for a bigger opportunity to come along. Rennes appointed him as their new manager in January, and he is already making his mark.

Beye has won three of his first Ligue 1 games (W3-D0-L1) in charge. The team is defensively more solid than under his predecessor Jorge Sampaoli: all three of their wins were to nil.

Montpellier are the type of side an improving Rennes now look capable of beating. Rooted to the foot of the table, the hosts head into the game on a four-game losing streak. They have a rash of defenders ruled out through injury.

In a nutshell, this is a game between sides heading in opposite directions: Montpellier are at grave risk of being relegated, while Rennes move up the table.

Taking all factors into account, it is a surprise to find that Rennes are odds-against to secure all three points. Take advantage of the fact the market has yet to react to Beye's positive impact by backing the visitors this weekend.

Recommended Bet