Rennes are one of Ligue 1's form teams and we're backing them to win at Le Havre on Sunday.

Julian Stephan's Bretons head into this game on a run of six wins from their last seven matches in all competitions, the latest victory being their 6-1 (away) triumph over third division Sochaux in the French Cup earlier this week.

With competition for places across the squad and a number of players in terrific form, Rennes will be quietly confident they can win again this weekend.

Le Havre should be awkward opponents but are a lower-level side than Rennes in terms of pure quality. It would be surprising to see the hosts collect all three points against visitors playing so well.

Either back Rennes at 2.226/5 or support Rennes on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll lose only half your stakes if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Rennes win. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Back Rennes 0 & -0.5 Asian Handicap @ 1.910/11

Lorient did great work in the January transfer window and are a good bet to avoid defeat against Reims this weekend.

Facing a relegation battle, the Bretons spent big to improve their squad, and have emerged with a much stronger side.

Four new faces - centre-back Nathaniel Adjei (Hammarby), wing-back Panos Katseris (Catanzaro), midfield Imran Louza (Watford) and striker Mohamed Bamba (Wolfsberger) - were in Lorient's starting line-up for their 2-1 win at Metz last weekend.

All four players played well, and Lorient head into this match with renewed hope they can pull away from the foot of the table.

Reims are 10 places and 14 points above Lorient in the Ligue 1 standings but their form is unimpressive. Reims have won just three of their last 10 league games (W3-D2-L5), a run that includes their 3-2 (home) defeat to Toulouse last weekend.

Lorient are a massive 3.814/5 to win, while Reims are 2.1211/10 and the Draw is 3.613/5. The big odds on a Lorient victory throw up several ways to support the hosts.

Either back Lorient to win, or back Lorient on the Draw No Bet market at 8/52.60. With this second selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw.

Our selection is to lay Reims at 2.166/5. With this pick, you'll make a profit if Lorient win or the game ends in a stalemate.

Lay Reims @ 2.166/5

A rejuvenated Lyon are a smart bet to avoid defeat against struggling Montpellier this weekend.

Lyon transformed their squad in the January transfer window and have emerged a much stronger outfit producing better performances.

In total, seven new faces arrived, including Nemanja Matic (Rennes), Said Benrahma (West Ham) and striker Gift Orban (Gent), who has already made an impact.

Orban scored in Lyon's midweek 2-1 French Cup win (home) vs Lille, which came after Lyon's 1-0 (home) win over Marseille in the league last weekend.

Those consecutive victories mean Lyon head into this game with real momentum and renewed belief, qualities conspicuous by their absence at Montpellier at the moment.

Montpellier were thrashed 4-1 (home) by Nice in the French Cup this weekend and that was the latest in a long line of unimpressive performances.

Montpellier have won just one of their last 12 games (W1-D5-L6) against Ligue 1 opposition in all competitions, a run that underlines just how little chance they have of triumphing this weekend.

Montpellier are 3.1511/5 to win, while Lyon are 2.447/5 and the Draw is 3.45. Our selection is Lyon on the Draw No Bet market. With this pick, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a stalemate and make a profit if Lyon win.

Back Lyon Draw No Bet @ 6/101.60

