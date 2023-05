14.5% ROI from 99 selections this season

Motivation the crucial factor this weekend

Rennes and Strasbourg the smart selections

A clear difference in quality and motivation are the reasons Rennes are a good bet to win this weekend.

Visitors Rennes are chasing a place in Europe for next season. They're currently sixth in the table, one point behind fifth-placed Lille. Only the top five in Ligue 1 qualify for Europe, so Rennes are gunning for wins.

Hosts Ajaccio's relegation was confirmed last weekend. It had been on the cards for several months, but was finally sealed with their 5-0 defeat at PSG. Now that they're down, it's hard to see how Olivier Pantaloni's players can be properly motivated here.

Given the difference in quality and motivation that will be on show here, it's little surprise to find that Rennes are clear favourites to win. Bruno Genesio's visitors are 1.511/2 to take all three points on Corsica.

In order to take bigger odds, we recommend backing Rennes -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal (or equal the handicap, in other words), and make a profit if Rennes go on to win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Back Rennes -1.0 Asian Handicap 1.9

The thinking behind this selection is exactly the same as for our Ajaccio vs Rennes selection this weekend: you have a game here between a side that are already relegated, and visitors with everything to play for.

Troyes have had a difficult season on and off the pitch and their relegation was finally sealed last week.

There are reports of tensions between manager Patrick Kisnorbo and the players. In such circumstances, it's hard to see how Troyes can be properly motivated now there's nothing at stake.

In contrast, Strasbourg are battling to avoid relegation. They go into the game with good momentum thanks to consecutive wins from their last two matches and four victories from their last five.

They're now five points above the drop zone with three games to go - so a win here will be another large step towards safety at the very least, and may secure their place in Ligue 1 for another season if other results work out in their favour.

In Habib Diallo, Strasbourg have the division's in-form striker. The Senegal international has scored seven times in his last seven league appearances for Strasbourg, and has a total of 20 league goals this season.

An outstanding all-round striker, he was desperately unlucky to miss out on a place on the five-man Ligue 1 Player of the Year shortlist announced this week.

Unsurprisingly, Strasbourg are short odds to win (1.618/13). So instead, we prefer backing the visitors on the Asian Handicap.

With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Strasbourg win by a single goal, and make a profit at good odds if Strasbourg win by two or more goals.

Back Strasbourg -1.0 Asian Handicap 2.1