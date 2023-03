Four winners from last five selections

In-form Nice to collect three points

PSG vs Lyon to serve up goals

More misery on cards for Angers

Angers vs Nice (20th vs 7th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video

Angers are one of the weakest sides in Ligue 1 in recent years and backing against them's a smart way to play this weekend.

They're bottom of the table with 10 points and have lost 22 of their 28 games of the season.

They're on course for the worst-ever Ligue 1 points tally in the three-points-for-a-win era: that unwanted record is currently held by Lens, who managed 17 in 1988-89.

Angers would need to collect eight points from their remaining 10 league games to avoid setting a new historic low mark. Given their form so far, their chances of doing so appear slim.

This weekend's visitors are Nice. Even playing below their potential, the away side should be strong enough to win.

Since ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Didier Digard was appointed interim manager in January Nice are unbeaten in 13 matches (W8-D5-L0) in all competitions, and have played some excellent football along the way.

Digard has lifted morale, improved motivation and made some fine tactical decisions. All over the pitch Nice are stronger - and, in some positions, considerably stronger - than their beleaguered hosts.

Given the obvious difference in quality between the sides it's unsurprising Nice are short odds to win: the visitors are 1.625/8 to collect all three points.

For better odds, we prefer backing the Riviera outfit on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Nice win the game by a one-goal margin, and make a profit if Nice win by two or more goals.

Back Nice -1.0 Asian Handicap 2.2

High goals the smark pick

PSG vs Lyon (1st vs 10th)

Sun, 19:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Lyon may not win this weekend, but PSG's unreliable defence should hand the visitors scoring chances.

PSG have conceded in six of seven home matches since the league season resumed after the World Cup. The only time they've kept a clean sheet during this run of games was when facing shot-shy bottom club Angers.

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to be the main beneficiary: the former Arsenal striker is Lyon's 17-goal top scorer and will relish the opportunity to test himself against Ligue 1's top side.

Given that PSG have conceded so frequently recently, and can normally be relied upon to score, 'Yes' in the Both Teams to Score market is the selection on this match.

The stats are in your favour: both teams have scored in 15 of PSG's 28 matches and 18 of Lyon's 28 matches this season (59 per cent of their matches combined).

The relevant home and away stats are even more favourable: both teams have scored in nine of PSG's 14 home matches and 10 of Lyon's 14 away matches (68 per cent of their combined matches on this basis).

Fifty nine per cent equates to odds of 1.695/7 and 68 per cent equates to 1.4740/85. On that basis, the odds of 1.84/5 available on both teams scoring in this game are worth taking.

Back 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market 1.8

