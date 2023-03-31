</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-31">31 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: Lacazette to lead Lyon charge at PSG", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: Lacazette to lead Lyon charge at PSG", "description": "James Eastham looks at the odds and best bets as France's top flight returns to action after the international break...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lacazette-to-lead-lyon-charge-at-psg-310323-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lacazette-to-lead-lyon-charge-at-psg-310323-164.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-31T13:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-31T13:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "James Eastham looks at the odds and best bets as France's top flight returns to action after the international break... Four winners from last five selections In-form Nice to collect three points PSG vs Lyon to serve up goals More misery on cards for Angers Angers vs Nice (20th vs 7th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video Angers are one of the weakest sides in Ligue 1 in recent years and backing against them's a smart way to play this weekend. They're bottom of the table with 10 points and have lost 22 of their 28 games of the season. They're on course for the worst-ever Ligue 1 points tally in the three-points-for-a-win era: that unwanted record is currently held by Lens, who managed 17 in 1988-89. Angers would need to collect eight points from their remaining 10 league games to avoid setting a new historic low mark. Given their form so far, their chances of doing so appear slim. This weekend's visitors are Nice. Even playing below their potential, the away side should be strong enough to win. Since ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Didier Digard was appointed interim manager in January Nice are unbeaten in 13 matches (W8-D5-L0) in all competitions, and have played some excellent football along the way. Digard has lifted morale, improved motivation and made some fine tactical decisions. All over the pitch Nice are stronger - and, in some positions, considerably stronger - than their beleaguered hosts. Given the obvious difference in quality between the sides it's unsurprising Nice are short odds to win: the visitors are [1.62] to collect all three points. For better odds, we prefer backing the Riviera outfit on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Nice win the game by a one-goal margin, and make a profit if Nice win by two or more goals. Back Nice -1.0 Asian Handicap 2.2 High goals the smark pick PSG vs Lyon (1st vs 10th)Sun, 19:45 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video Lyon may not win this weekend, but PSG's unreliable defence should hand the visitors scoring chances. PSG have conceded in six of seven home matches since the league season resumed after the World Cup. The only time they've kept a clean sheet during this run of games was when facing shot-shy bottom club Angers. Alexandre Lacazette is likely to be the main beneficiary: the former Arsenal striker is Lyon's 17-goal top scorer and will relish the opportunity to test himself against Ligue 1's top side. Given that PSG have conceded so frequently recently, and can normally be relied upon to score, 'Yes' in the Both Teams to Score market is the selection on this match. The stats are in your favour: both teams have scored in 15 of PSG's 28 matches and 18 of Lyon's 28 matches this season (59 per cent of their matches combined). The relevant home and away stats are even more favourable: both teams have scored in nine of PSG's 14 home matches and 10 of Lyon's 14 away matches (68 per cent of their combined matches on this basis). Fifty nine per cent equates to odds of [1.69] and 68 per cent equates to [1.47]. On that basis, the odds of [1.8] available on both teams scoring in this game are worth taking. Back 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market 1.8 And why not try this Bet Builder? Auxerre vs Troyes, Sat, 16.00 GMT (Live on Betfair Live Video) Auxerre vs Troyes Over 2.5 Goals and Matthis Abline (Auxerre) To Score 4.2 Eastham looks at the odds and best bets as France's top flight returns to action after the international break...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Four winners from last five selections</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>In-form Nice to collect three points</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>PSG vs Lyon to serve up goals</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>More misery on cards for Angers</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211277648">Angers vs Nice</a> (20th vs 7th)<br>Sun, 14:00 BST<br>Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Angers</strong> are one of the <strong>weakest </strong>sides in Ligue 1 in recent years and backing <strong>against </strong>them's a smart way to play this weekend.</p><blockquote> <p>They're <strong>bottom </strong>of the table with <strong>10 points</strong> and have lost <strong>22 </strong>of their <strong>28 </strong>games of the season.</p> </blockquote><p>They're on course for the <strong>worst-ever</strong> Ligue 1 points tally in the three-points-for-a-win era: that <strong>unwanted </strong>record is currently held by Lens, who managed 17 in 1988-89.</p><p>Angers would need to collect <strong>eight </strong>points from their remaining <strong>10 </strong>league games to avoid setting a new historic low mark. Given their form so far, their chances of doing so appear slim.</p><p>This weekend's visitors are <strong>Nice. </strong>Even playing below their potential, the away side should be strong enough <strong>to win.</strong></p><p>Since ex-Middlesbrough midfielder <strong>Didier Digard</strong> was appointed interim manager in January Nice are unbeaten in 13 matches <strong>(W8-D5-L0)</strong> in all competitions, and have played some excellent football along the way.</p><p>Digard has lifted morale, improved <strong>motivation </strong>and made some fine <strong>tactical decisions.</strong> All over the pitch Nice are stronger - and, in some positions, <strong>considerably stronger</strong> - than their beleaguered hosts.</p><p>Given the obvious difference in <strong>quality </strong>between the sides it's unsurprising Nice are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211277599"><strong>short odds</strong> to win</a>: the visitors are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> to collect all three points.</p><p>For better odds, we prefer backing the <strong>Riviera </strong>outfit on the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">Asian Handicap</a>. With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211277648">our selection</a>, you'll get your stakes back if Nice win the game by a <strong>one-goal margin,</strong> and make a <strong>profit </strong>if Nice win by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nice -1.0 Asian Handicap</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211277648" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.2</a></div><h2><strong>High goals the smark pick</strong><strong></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211276666">PSG vs Lyon</a> (1st vs 10th)<br>Sun, 19:45 BST<br>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Lyon </strong>may not win this weekend, but <strong>PSG's </strong>unreliable defence should hand the visitors scoring chances.</p><p>PSG have <strong>conceded </strong>in <strong>six </strong>of seven home matches since the league season resumed after the World Cup. The <strong>only time</strong> they've kept a clean sheet during this run of games was when facing shot-shy bottom club Angers.</p><p><strong>Alexandre Lacazette</strong> is likely to be the main beneficiary: the former Arsenal striker is Lyon's<strong> 17-goal</strong> top scorer and will relish the opportunity to <strong>test </strong>himself against Ligue 1's top side.</p><p>Given that PSG have <strong>conceded </strong>so frequently recently, and can normally be relied upon to score, 'Yes' in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211276666">Both Teams to Score market</a> is the selection on this match.</p><blockquote> <p>The <strong>stats </strong>are in your favour: both teams have scored in <strong>15 </strong>of PSG's <strong>28 </strong>matches and <strong>18 </strong>of Lyon's <strong>28 </strong>matches this season (<strong>59 per cent</strong> of their matches combined).</p> </blockquote><p>The relevant home and away stats are even more favourable: both teams have scored in <strong>nine </strong>of PSG's <strong>14 </strong>home matches and <strong>10 </strong>of Lyon's <strong>14 </strong>away matches (<strong>68 per cent</strong> of their combined matches on this basis).</p><p><strong>Fifty nine</strong> per cent equates to odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.69</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> and <strong>68 per cent</strong> equates to <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.47</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b>. On that basis, the odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> available on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211276666">both teams scoring</a> in this game are <strong>worth taking.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211276666" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.8</a></div><hr><h2><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong><strong></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Auxerre vs Troyes, Sat, 16.00 GMT (Live on Betfair Live Video)</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Auxerre vs Troyes Over 2.5 Goals and Matthis Abline (Auxerre) To Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/auxerre-v-estac-troyes/32180544" James' 2022-23 P/L

Staked: 81pts
Returned: +99.79pts
P/L: +18.79pts

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Manchester United on Sunday. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Nice -1.0 Asian Handicap at Angers @ 2.2
Back PSG vs Lyon 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market @ 1.8 