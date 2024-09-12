French Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Tips: Grab great prices on Rennes and Strasbourg to record big home wins

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi has started impressively as Marseille manager

After making a healthy profit from the opening three matchdays of the new season, James Eastham reveals the smart plays on this weekend's French top flight fixtures...

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Marseille vs Nice - Sat, 16:00

Expect these two southern rivals to serve up a hugely entertaining encounter at Stade Velodrome on Saturday afternoon.

Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi Marseille have made an excellent start to the new campaign, picking up seven points from three games so far, and scoring 10 goals in the process.

Under Franck Haise - another new manager - Nice have started more slowly, but there were clear signs of a plan coming together when they ran out 4-1 winners (away) vs Angers in their final game before the international break.

Significantly, Nice have scored in all three of their games to date, and an attacking approach can almost be guaranteed here, as that's the only way Haise asks his teams to play.

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.768/11. In order to cover the 1-1 draw, we prefer 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market at 1.758/11.

Recommended Bet

Back 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market

EXC1.75

Rennes vs Montpellier - Sun, 14:00

Rennes should run out comfortable winners when they host Montpellier on Sunday afternoon.

The Bretons are traditionally strong at home and showed as much when they thrashed Lyon 3-0 in their first and (so far) only home encounter this season last month. A similar outcome this weekend would be no surprise.

Rennes striker Amine Gouiri has looked sharp in the opening weeks of 2023-24, while attacking midfielders Ludovic Blas and Albert Gronbaek have also impressed. Those three and their team-mates should cause considerable problems for the visitors.

Montpelllier have begun the season in unimpressive fashion. They've taken just one point from their opening three games, and head north this weekend with team news problems: their Guinea left-back Issiaga Sylla, France Olympic Games silver medallist midfielder Joris Chotard and Jordan winger Moussa Al Tamari are all likely to be absent through injury.

Rennes are an understandably short 1.664/6 to collect all three points. Our selection is Rennes on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal, and make a profit if Rennes win by two or more goals.

Recommended Bet

Back Rennes -1.0 Asian Handicap

EXC2.2

Strasbourg vs Angers - Sun, 16:00

Liam Rosenior and his players will be confident of collecting all three points at home to Angers this weekend.

The Alsatian hosts may have lost 4-3 at Lyon in their final outing before the international break, but they played some tremendous attacking football in that match, just as they did in their previous fixture (3-1 win vs Rennes). Such attacking prowess ought to earn its reward this weekend.

Visitors Angers are the division's weakest side. They've lost their opening three fixtures of 2023-24, which is a direct consequence of their failure to strengthen either their starting line-up or squad following promotion from Ligue 2. Right now, Angers are favourites on the Sportsbook in the Ligue 1 relegation market, and their status is deserved.

Strasbourg are 1.738/11 to earn a second consecutive home win. If, like us, you're looking for bigger odds on the hosts, support Strasbourg on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll make a small profit if Strasbourg win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Recommended Bet

Back Strasbourg -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap

EXC1.95

Recommended bets

James' 2024-25 P/L

Staked: 7pts
Returned: +9.64pts
P/L: +2.64pts

James Eastham

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

