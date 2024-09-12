Ligue 1 Tips: Grab great prices on Rennes and Strasbourg to record big home wins

Goals the top pick at Stade Velodrome

Each of the last four Betfair SuperBoosts on football have won, with last week's boost on England to score in the first half against Ireland duly in by the 11th minute.

That made it three on the bounce to win inside 26 minutes, and this week, we look for another winner!

Manchester United travel to Southampton for the early KO, and it is all about Kobbie Mainoo for us.

The England international has committed the most fouls of any Man Utd player so far this season (7), at least three more than any of his teammates.

In fact, only Bruno Guimaraes (21) and Joelinton (16) have been involved in more fouls than Mainoo (14) this season (7 committed, 7 won).

He's also been booked in each of his last three games for club and country, picking up a yellow inside the first half against Ireland for England last week.

It is 2/51.40 for Mainoo to commit one or more fouls v Southampton, something he has done in each of his apps so far, but Betfair have SuperBoosted that price up to 1/12.00!

Recommended Bet Back Kobbie Mainoo to commit 1 or more fouls (was 2/5) - NOW SBK 1/1

Expect these two southern rivals to serve up a hugely entertaining encounter at Stade Velodrome on Saturday afternoon.

Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi Marseille have made an excellent start to the new campaign, picking up seven points from three games so far, and scoring 10 goals in the process.

Under Franck Haise - another new manager - Nice have started more slowly, but there were clear signs of a plan coming together when they ran out 4-1 winners (away) vs Angers in their final game before the international break.

Significantly, Nice have scored in all three of their games to date, and an attacking approach can almost be guaranteed here, as that's the only way Haise asks his teams to play.

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.768/11. In order to cover the 1-1 draw, we prefer 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market at 1.758/11.

Recommended Bet Back 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market EXC 1.75

Rennes should run out comfortable winners when they host Montpellier on Sunday afternoon.

The Bretons are traditionally strong at home and showed as much when they thrashed Lyon 3-0 in their first and (so far) only home encounter this season last month. A similar outcome this weekend would be no surprise.

Rennes striker Amine Gouiri has looked sharp in the opening weeks of 2023-24, while attacking midfielders Ludovic Blas and Albert Gronbaek have also impressed. Those three and their team-mates should cause considerable problems for the visitors.

Montpelllier have begun the season in unimpressive fashion. They've taken just one point from their opening three games, and head north this weekend with team news problems: their Guinea left-back Issiaga Sylla, France Olympic Games silver medallist midfielder Joris Chotard and Jordan winger Moussa Al Tamari are all likely to be absent through injury.

Rennes are an understandably short 1.664/6 to collect all three points. Our selection is Rennes on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal, and make a profit if Rennes win by two or more goals.

Recommended Bet Back Rennes -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 2.2

Liam Rosenior and his players will be confident of collecting all three points at home to Angers this weekend.

The Alsatian hosts may have lost 4-3 at Lyon in their final outing before the international break, but they played some tremendous attacking football in that match, just as they did in their previous fixture (3-1 win vs Rennes). Such attacking prowess ought to earn its reward this weekend.

Visitors Angers are the division's weakest side. They've lost their opening three fixtures of 2023-24, which is a direct consequence of their failure to strengthen either their starting line-up or squad following promotion from Ligue 2. Right now, Angers are favourites on the Sportsbook in the Ligue 1 relegation market, and their status is deserved.

Strasbourg are 1.738/11 to earn a second consecutive home win. If, like us, you're looking for bigger odds on the hosts, support Strasbourg on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll make a small profit if Strasbourg win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.