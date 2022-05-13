</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Goals and thrills in Rennes and Bordeaux</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-13">13 May 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> "description": "After 10 winners from his last 14 selections, James Eastham reveals the smart picks on the penultimate weekend of action in the French top flight...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-goals-and-thrills-in-rennes-and-bordeaux-130522-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-goals-and-thrills-in-rennes-and-bordeaux-130522-164.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-13T10:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-13T13:36:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/hwang_bordeaux_2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After 10 winners from his last 14 selections, James Eastham reveals the smart picks on the penultimate weekend of action in the French top flight... High-scoring thriller on cards Rennes vs Marseille (5th vs 2nd)Sat, 19:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video This is a massive clash near the top of the table and the two sides' scoring form suggests it'll be a high-scoring encounter. Hosts Rennes are just three points below the Champions League positions (top three) so a win here would haul them back into strong contention for an objective they have had in mind all season. Second-placed Marseille are five points ahead of fourth-placed Nice so their own hopes of securing a Champions League place are strong. Yet they can take nothing for granted as the top of the table is so tight, and Rennes will prove formidable opposition. Both sides have scored impressively in recent weeks. Since mid-February, Rennes have scored 35 times in 12 matches. Nine of those 12 games have featured Over 2.5 Goals. During the same time period, Marseille have scored 21 times. Seven of their 12 games have featured Over 2.5 Goals. Over 2.5 Goals is [1.75]. For bigger odds, we recommend backing Over 2.5 &amp; 3.0 on the Goal Lines market at [1.95]. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if it has four or more goals. Nice to maintain Champions League push Nice vs Lille (4th vs 10th)Sat, 19:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video Nice bounced back from the upset of losing in the French Cup Final last weekend with a midweek win and are a good bet to collect another three points this weekend. Christopher Galtier's players produced an underwhelming performance against Nantes (0-1) in the showpiece final at the Stade de France last Saturday night but showed great spirit to come from 2-0 down at half-time to win 4-2 at home to St Etienne in the league on Wednesday night. That victory means Nice remain in contention for a Champions League place and will be confident on Saturday night of defeating visitors that have nothing to play for. Lille are already sure of finishing in mid-table and have myriad problems on and off the pitch. Fans have targeted manager Jocelyn Gourvennec - expected to leave at the end of the season - in recent weeks, and the players' last few performances have been apathetic. Lille have lost four of their last five matches and it hard to see them summoning the motivation to make this a competitive fixture.Nice are [1.78] to win. Back the hosts, or support them on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Nice win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here. Beleaguered Bordeaux to leak goals again Bordeaux vs Lorient (20th vs 17th)Sat, 19:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video One of France's greatest clubs are staring relegation in the face but whether Bordeaux go down or not this weekend, goals are close to a guarantee as they host Lorient on Saturday night. There isn't the space to catalogue all the mistakes that mean Bordeaux are rooted to the foot of the table with just two matchdays to go but from a betting point of the view the two most important factors on this game are the do-or-die nature of it for Bordeaux, and the hosts' appalling defensive record. Bordeaux have to win. Even if they do, they may be relegated. So expect the hosts to throw caution to the wind and go all-out for victory. The problem is that Bordeaux have the division's worst defensive record by some distance. They've conceded 89 goals in their 36 games. They've conceded 16 in their last five games alone. Over 2.5 &amp; 3.0 on the Goal Lines market is [1.85]. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as the game has three or more goals. Five of Bordeaux's last six matches have had four or more goals. <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Hwang Ui-jo will be the key man up front for Bordeaux on Saturday</figcaption> They've conceded 89 goals in 36 games this season. They've conceded 16 times in their last five matches alone."<br /><br />Best Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198720014">Back Bordeaux vs Lorient Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><h2>High-scoring thriller on cards</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/rennes-v-marseille-betting-31430275">Rennes vs Marseille</a> (5th vs 2nd)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 19:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This is a <strong>massive clash</strong> near the top of the table and the two sides' scoring form suggests it'll be a high-scoring encounter.</p><p>Hosts <strong>Rennes</strong> are just three points below the <strong>Champions League positions</strong> (top three) so a win here would haul them back into strong contention for an objective they have had in mind all season.</p><p>Second-placed <strong>Marseille</strong> are five points ahead of fourth-placed Nice so their own hopes of securing a Champions League place are <strong>strong</strong>. Yet they can take nothing for granted as the top of the table is so tight, and Rennes will prove <strong>formidable opposition</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Both sides have <strong>scored impressively</strong> in recent weeks. Since mid-February, Rennes have scored <strong>35 times</strong> in <strong>12 matches</strong>. <strong>Nine</strong> of those <strong>12 games</strong> have featured Over 2.5 Goals.</p> </blockquote><p>During the same time period, Marseille have <strong>scored 21 times</strong>. <strong>Seven</strong> of their <strong>12 games</strong> have featured Over 2.5 Goals.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719323">Over 2.5 Goals</a> is <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>. For bigger odds, we recommend backing Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719352">Goal Lines</a> market at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if it has four or more goals.</p><h2>Nice to maintain Champions League push</h2><p><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/nice-v-lille-betting-31430274">Nice vs Lille</a> (4th vs 10th)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 19:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Nice</strong> bounced back from the upset of <strong>losing</strong> in the <strong>French Cup Final</strong> last weekend with a midweek win and are a good bet to collect another three points this weekend.</p><p><strong>Christopher Galtier's</strong> players produced an <strong>underwhelming performance</strong> against Nantes (0-1) in the showpiece final at the <strong>Stade de France</strong> last Saturday night but showed great spirit to come from 2-0 down at half-time to <strong>win 4-2</strong> <strong>at home</strong> to St Etienne in the league on Wednesday night.</p><p>That victory means Nice <strong>remain in contention</strong> for a Champions League place and will be confident on Saturday night of defeating visitors that have <strong>nothing to play for</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Lille</strong> are already sure of finishing in mid-table and have <strong>myriad problems</strong> on and off the pitch. Fans have targeted manager <strong>Jocelyn Gourvennec</strong> - expected to leave at the end of the season - in recent weeks, and the <strong>players' last few performances</strong> have been <strong>apathetic</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Lille have <strong>lost four</strong> of their last <strong>five matches</strong> and it hard to see them summoning the motivation to make this a <strong>competitive fixture</strong>.<br><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719481">Nice</a> are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> to win. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719481"><strong>Back the hosts</strong></a>, or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719531">support them</a> on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Nice win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by <strong>two or more goals</strong>. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">click here</a>.</p><h2>Beleaguered Bordeaux to leak goals again</h2><p><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/french-ligue-1/bordeaux-v-lorient-betting-31430270">Bordeaux vs Lorient</a> (20th vs 17th)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 19:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>One of France's greatest clubs are staring relegation in the face but whether <strong>Bordeaux</strong> go down or not this weekend, <strong>goals</strong> are close to a guarantee as they host <strong>Lorient</strong> on Saturday night.</p><p>There isn't the space to catalogue all the <strong>mistakes </strong>that mean Bordeaux are rooted to the <strong>foot of the table</strong> with just two matchdays to go but from a betting point of the view the two most important factors on this game are the <strong>do-or-die</strong> nature of it for Bordeaux, and the hosts' <strong>appalling defensive record</strong>.</p><p><strong>Bordeaux have to win</strong>. Even if they do, they may be relegated. So expect the hosts to throw caution to the wind and go <strong>all-out for victory</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The problem is that Bordeaux have the <strong>division's</strong> <strong>worst defensive record</strong> by some distance. They've conceded <strong>89 goals</strong> in their <strong>36 games</strong>. They've conceded <strong>16</strong> in their <strong>last five games alone</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198720014">Goal Lines market</a> is <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as the game has three or more goals. <strong>Five</strong> of Bordeaux's last <strong>six matches</strong> have had <strong>four or more goals</strong>.</p><p></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James’ 2021-22 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 83pts<br>Returned: +92.89pts<br>P/L: +9.89pts (11.9% ROI)</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719352">Back Rennes vs Marseille Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ 1.95<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198719531">Back Nice -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap at home to Lille @ 1.95</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198720014">Back Bordeaux vs Lorient Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ 1.85</a></a> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-132-odds-boost-featuring-the-play-offs-060522-35.html"> The Daily Acca: A 13/2 odds boost featuring the Play-offs</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-101-treble-on-the-european-semis-050522-35.html"> The Daily Acca: A 10/1 treble on the European semis</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-another-champions-league-epic-as-part-of-this-152-boost-040522-35.html"> The Daily Acca: Another Champions League epic as part of this 15/2 boost</a> </article> </li> </ul> 