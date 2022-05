High-scoring thriller on cards

Rennes vs Marseille (5th vs 2nd)

Sat, 19:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

This is a massive clash near the top of the table and the two sides' scoring form suggests it'll be a high-scoring encounter.

Hosts Rennes are just three points below the Champions League positions (top three) so a win here would haul them back into strong contention for an objective they have had in mind all season.

Second-placed Marseille are five points ahead of fourth-placed Nice so their own hopes of securing a Champions League place are strong. Yet they can take nothing for granted as the top of the table is so tight, and Rennes will prove formidable opposition.

Both sides have scored impressively in recent weeks. Since mid-February, Rennes have scored 35 times in 12 matches. Nine of those 12 games have featured Over 2.5 Goals.

During the same time period, Marseille have scored 21 times. Seven of their 12 games have featured Over 2.5 Goals.

Over 2.5 Goals is 1.758/11. For bigger odds, we recommend backing Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market at 1.9520/21. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if it has four or more goals.

Nice to maintain Champions League push



Nice vs Lille (4th vs 10th)

Sat, 19:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video

Nice bounced back from the upset of losing in the French Cup Final last weekend with a midweek win and are a good bet to collect another three points this weekend.

Christopher Galtier's players produced an underwhelming performance against Nantes (0-1) in the showpiece final at the Stade de France last Saturday night but showed great spirit to come from 2-0 down at half-time to win 4-2 at home to St Etienne in the league on Wednesday night.

That victory means Nice remain in contention for a Champions League place and will be confident on Saturday night of defeating visitors that have nothing to play for.

Lille are already sure of finishing in mid-table and have myriad problems on and off the pitch. Fans have targeted manager Jocelyn Gourvennec - expected to leave at the end of the season - in recent weeks, and the players' last few performances have been apathetic.

Lille have lost four of their last five matches and it hard to see them summoning the motivation to make this a competitive fixture.



Nice are 1.784/5 to win. Back the hosts, or support them on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Nice win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Beleaguered Bordeaux to leak goals again



Bordeaux vs Lorient (20th vs 17th)

Sat, 19:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video

One of France's greatest clubs are staring relegation in the face but whether Bordeaux go down or not this weekend, goals are close to a guarantee as they host Lorient on Saturday night.

There isn't the space to catalogue all the mistakes that mean Bordeaux are rooted to the foot of the table with just two matchdays to go but from a betting point of the view the two most important factors on this game are the do-or-die nature of it for Bordeaux, and the hosts' appalling defensive record.

Bordeaux have to win. Even if they do, they may be relegated. So expect the hosts to throw caution to the wind and go all-out for victory.

The problem is that Bordeaux have the division's worst defensive record by some distance. They've conceded 89 goals in their 36 games. They've conceded 16 in their last five games alone.

Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market is 1.855/6. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as the game has three or more goals. Five of Bordeaux's last six matches have had four or more goals.