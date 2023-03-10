</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-offers-bet-10-get-10-and-2-free-multi-030323-6.html">Cheltenham Festival Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 and £2 free multi</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-tips-daryl-carters-best-value-ante-post-bets-from-his-2023-series-090323-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Tips: Daryl Carter's best value ante-post bets from his 2023 series</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-winning-the-gold-cup-is-a-feeling-i-will-never-forget-090323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Winning the Gold Cup is a feeling I will never forget</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-to-back-priced-from-15-8-to-a-12-1-mohamed-salah-bet-builder-090323-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 15/8 to a 12/1 Salah Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth-v-liverpool-tips-seven-up-sparkle-to-continue-090323-840.html">Bournemouth v Liverpool: Seven-up sparkle to linger?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-md-26-score-predictions-10-correct-score-bets-from-5-1-to-11-1-090323-200.html">Premier League MD 26 Score Predictions: 10 Correct Score bets from 5/1 to 11/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-conditions-are-ideal-for-imperial-cup-target-iceo-090323-9.html">Paul Nicholls. Conditions are ideal for Betfair Imperial Cup target Iceo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-lines-up-a-15-2-and-66-1-pair-at-exeter-100323-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams lines up a 15/2 and 66/1 pair at Exeter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-offers-bet-10-get-10-and-2-free-multi-030323-6.html">Cheltenham Festival Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 and £2 free multi</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/peshawar-zalmi-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-can-sultans-arrest-slide-090323-194.html">Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Can Sultans arrest slide?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/islamabad-united-v-lahore-qalandars-psl-tips-lahore-need-to-hit-back-080323-194.html">Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Lahore need to hit back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-first-t20-tips-moeen-and-wood-could-star-080323-194.html">Bangladesh v England First T20 Tips: Moeen and Wood could star</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Yousaf slightly ahead going into SNP TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-2-tips-thiem-to-get-back-to-winning-ways-090323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 2 Tips: Thiem to get back to winning ways</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-outright-tips-norrie-a-big-price-to-make-latter-stages-080323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Outright Tips: Norrie a big price to make latter stages</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-tips-and-odds-novak-djokovic-still-favourite-after-indian-wells-withdrawal-060323-204.html">US Open: Novak Djokovic still favourite after Indian Wells withdrawal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-players-championship-in-play-tips-morikawa-the-early-favourite-at-sawgrass-090323-167.html">The Punter's Players Championship In-Play Blog: Burns the early value at Sawgrass</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-players-championship-and-kenya-open-070323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Players Championship and Kenya Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-players-championship-first-round-leader-tips-back-bradley-at-50-1-070323-719.html">The Players Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Back Bradley at 50/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Expect more misery for managerless Angers</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-10">10 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: Expect more misery for managerless Angers", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: Expect more misery for managerless Angers", "description": "James Eastham looks at the odds and reveals the top selections on this weekend's Ligue 1 fixtures...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-10T11:15:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-10T12:26:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/van_den_boomen_toulouse.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "James Eastham looks at the odds and reveals the top selections on this weekend's Ligue 1 fixtures... 21.5% ROI from 76 picks this season Bottom club Angers to lose again Resurgent Montpellier worth supporting Toulouse to claim points Angers vs Toulouse (20th vs 12th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video Toulouse are a good bet to win at an odds-against price as they're facing the weakest side in the division this weekend. Angers are bottom of the Ligue 1 table having lost 20 of their 26 games this season. They have only 10 points, and are 12 points from safety with just 12 rounds of games to go. We successfully opposed Angers last weekend and are happy to do so again. Angers sacked manager Abdel Bouhazama this week. Managing at this level for the first time, Bouhazama had failed to improve the side, and failed to win any of his 11 matches in charge (W0-D2-L9). Promoted from the club's coaching ranks, Alexandre Dujeux - also a novice at this level - will take temporary charge this weekend. This is the perfect game for Toulouse to relaunch themselves after their 0-1 home defeat to Clermont last weekend. Perhaps the players' minds were elsewhere on that occasion, the game coming just a couple of days after their 6-1 French Cup quarter-final win over Ligue 2 Rodez. By the time this game takes place, however, Toulouse manager Philippe Montanier should have refocused the players' thoughts, and stressed the importance of maintaining the right levels of preparation and motivation for league games even though they're in a comfortable mid-table position. Toulouse are an excellent W5-D1-L0 this season against sides that, like Angers, are currently in the relegation zone. The odds on the visitors collecting all three points are worth taking. Back Toulouse to win at Angers 2.04 Superior visitors the smart pick Ajaccio vs Montpellier (18th vs 13th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video Montpellier are one of the division's form teams and should avoid defeat at the very least this weekend. Since the re-appointment of Michel Der Zakarian as manager last month (he was previously in charge at Montpellier from 2017 to 2021) Montpellier have picked up 10 points from four matches (W3-D1-L0). Last weekend they ran out 5-0 home winners against Angers. The team is better organised and working harder under Der Zakarian than they were under his predecessor Romain Pitau. The players are enjoying their football again, and competition for places should also help to produce another good performance this weekend. Hosts Ajaccio are five places and nine points below Montpellier in the standings. They're weaker all over the field: if you were to combine the two squads and pick a Starting XI, there'd be only one Ajaccio player (midfielder Vincent Marchetti) in it. This is also the type of game Ajaccio have struggled to win all season. Their home record is W3-D1-L8, and their three home wins came against three teams (Angers, Strasbourg, Troyes) currently in the bottom six. Against sides that, like Montpellier, are in a higher position in the table, Ajaccio have no track record of success. The [2.58] on Montpellier winning the match is worth considering. Alternatively, look at Montpellier on the Draw No Bet market, or 0 on the Asian Handicap market (these two markets work in exactly the same way). With selections on either of these markets, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Montpellier win. Back Montpellier 0 Asian Handicap 1.8 And why not try this Bet Builder? Marseille vs Strasbourg, Sun, 19.45 GMT (Live on BT Sport 2) Back Marseille vs Strasbourg Over 2.5 Goals and Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) to Score Any Time 5.01", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/van_den_boomen_toulouse.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "James Eastham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/van_den_boomen_toulouse.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/van_den_boomen_toulouse.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/van_den_boomen_toulouse.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/van_den_boomen_toulouse.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Toulouse's Branco van den Boomen (seven assists) may add to his tally this weekend</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559808" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210559808","entry_title":"Ligue 1 Tips: Expect more misery for managerless Angers"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559808">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20Expect%20more%20misery%20for%20managerless%20Angers&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html&text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20Expect%20more%20misery%20for%20managerless%20Angers" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>James Eastham looks at the odds and reveals the top selections on this weekend's Ligue 1 fixtures...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><ul> <li> <h3><strong>21.5% ROI from 76 picks this season</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bottom club Angers to lose again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Resurgent Montpellier worth supporting</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><strong>Toulouse to claim points</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-toulouse-betting-32141772">Angers vs Toulouse</a> (20th vs 12th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Toulouse </strong>are a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-toulouse-betting-32141772">good bet to win</a> at an odds-against price as they're facing the <strong>weakest </strong>side in the division this weekend.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Angers </strong>are <strong>bottom </strong>of the Ligue 1 table having <strong>lost 20</strong> of their <strong>26 </strong>games this season. They have only <strong>10 points,</strong> and are <strong>12 </strong>points from safety with just <strong>12 </strong>rounds of games to go. We <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html">successfully opposed Angers last weekend</a> and are happy to do so again.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.espn.co.uk/football/angers/story/4895171/angers-sack-manager-abdel-bouhazama-for-downplaying-sexual-assault">Angers sacked manager </a><strong><a href="https://www.espn.co.uk/football/angers/story/4895171/angers-sack-manager-abdel-bouhazama-for-downplaying-sexual-assault">Abdel Bouhazama</a></strong> this week. Managing at this level for the first time, Bouhazama had <strong>failed </strong>to improve the side, and failed to win any of his 11 matches in charge <strong>(W0-D2-L9). </strong>Promoted from the club's coaching ranks, <strong>Alexandre Dujeux</strong> - also a novice at this level - will take <strong>temporary </strong>charge this weekend.</p><p>This is the <strong>perfect </strong>game for Toulouse to <strong>relaunch </strong>themselves after their 0-1 home defeat to Clermont last weekend. Perhaps the players' minds were <strong>elsewhere </strong>on that occasion, the game coming just a couple of days after their <strong>6-1</strong> French Cup quarter-final <strong>win </strong>over Ligue 2 Rodez.</p><p>By the time this game takes place, however, Toulouse manager <strong>Philippe Montanier</strong> should have refocused the players' thoughts, and stressed the importance of <strong>maintaining </strong>the right levels of preparation and <strong>motivation </strong>for league games even though they're in a comfortable mid-table position.</p><p>Toulouse are an excellent <strong>W5-D1-L0</strong> this season against sides that, like Angers, are currently in the relegation zone. The odds on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/angers-v-toulouse-betting-32141772">visitors collecting all three points</a> are <strong>worth taking.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Toulouse to win at Angers</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559808" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.04</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Superior visitors the smart pick</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559617">Ajaccio vs Montpellier</a> (18th vs 13th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Montpellier </strong>are one of the division's <strong>form </strong>teams and should avoid defeat at the very least this weekend.</p><p>Since the re-appointment of <strong>Michel Der Zakarian</strong> as manager last month (he was previously in charge at Montpellier from 2017 to 2021) Montpellier have picked up <strong>10 </strong>points from four matches <strong>(W3-D1-L0). </strong>Last weekend they ran out 5-0 home winners against Angers.</p><p>The team is <strong>better organised</strong> and <strong>working harder </strong>under Der Zakarian than they were under his predecessor <strong>Romain Pitau. </strong>The players are enjoying their football again, and competition for places should also help to produce another <strong>good performance </strong>this weekend.</p><p>Hosts <strong>Ajaccio </strong>are five places and nine points <strong>below </strong>Montpellier in the standings. They're <strong>weaker </strong>all over the field: if you were to combine the two squads and pick a Starting XI, there'd be only one Ajaccio player (midfielder <strong>Vincent Marchetti)</strong> in it.</p><blockquote> <p>This is also the type of game Ajaccio have <strong>struggled </strong>to win all season. Their home record is <strong>W3-D1-L8,</strong> and their three home wins came against three teams (Angers, Strasbourg, Troyes) currently in the <strong>bottom six.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Against sides that, like Montpellier, are in a <strong>higher </strong>position in the table, Ajaccio have <strong>no track record </strong>of success.</p><p>The <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559568">Montpellier winning the match</a> is worth <strong>considering. </strong>Alternatively, look at Montpellier on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-montpellier/32141774">the Draw No Bet market</a>, or 0 on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559617">the Asian Handicap market</a> (these two markets work in exactly the same way).</p><p>With selections on either of these markets, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a <strong>profit </strong>if Montpellier <strong>win.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Montpellier 0 Asian Handicap</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559617" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.8</a></div><hr><h2><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Marseille vs Strasbourg, Sun, 19.45 GMT (Live on BT Sport 2)</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Marseille vs Strasbourg Over 2.5 Goals and Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) to Score Any Time</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/marseille-v-strasbourg/32141784" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.01</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 76pts<br>Returned: +91.35pts<br>P/L: +16.35pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a<strong> £5 free bet</strong> when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Fulham v Arsenal this weekend. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB120323">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559808">Back Toulouse to win at Angers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559617">Back Montpellier 0 Asian Handicap at Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210559808" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>French Ligue 1: Angers v Toulouse (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 12 March, 2.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Angers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Angers" data-market_id="1.210559808" data-price="3.95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="473963">3.95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Angers" data-market_id="1.210559808" data-price="4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="473963">4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Toulouse</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Toulouse" data-market_id="1.210559808" data-price="2.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="305969">2.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Toulouse" data-market_id="1.210559808" data-price="2.04" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="305969">2.04</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.210559808" data-price="3.85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.210559808" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.9</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html%23gobet-1.210559808">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html%23gobet-1.210559808">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559808" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210559808","entry_title":"Ligue 1 Tips: Expect more misery for managerless Angers"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210559808">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20Expect%20more%20misery%20for%20managerless%20Angers&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-expect-more-misery-for-managerless-angers-100323-164.html&text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20Expect%20more%20misery%20for%20managerless%20Angers" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-6-101122-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-treble-featuring-championship-action-111122-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring Championship action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lille-and-rennes-to-sign-off-with-a-flourish-101122-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Lille and Rennes to sign off with a flourish</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/jose_fonte_lille_2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/jose_fonte_lille_2022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-stalemate-in-the-championship-in-this-81-treble-030323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A stalemate in the Championship in this 8/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos%20Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-more-cup-success-for-united-in-this-92-treble-010323-35.html">The Daily Acca: More cup success for United in this 9/2 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/dfc4fc9036686182b7e389f8711d53e953f63e73-thumb-1280x720-173779.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/12/dfc4fc9036686182b7e389f8711d53e953f63e73-thumb-1280x720-173779.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-trio-of-home-wins-boosted-to-31-270223-35.html">The Daily Acca: A trio of home wins boosted to 3/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Russell Martin Swansea.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Russell%20Martin%20Swansea.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">More French Ligue 1</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class="active "> French Ligue 1 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1678449159" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
French Ligue 1
Ligue 1 Tips: Expect more misery for managerless Angers
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf