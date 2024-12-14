Ligue 1 Tips: Back Rosenior's Alsatians to sign off in style

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

The timing of this game massively benefits Reims and improves their chances of getting a result this weekend.

The hosts' form is a legitimate concern - they're W1-D2-L4 from their last seven matches - but they're in a solid mid-table position (ninth) and their W5-D4-L5 overall record in Ligue 1 this season shows they will be far from a pushover here.

In Junjo Ito and Keito Nakamura Reims have two highly productive Japan international wingers, and they've played generally well-organised football under manager Luka Elsner this season.

The biggest factor in Reims' favour is that is by far the least important of three matches in a hectic week for Monaco.

On Wednesday Monaco suffered a chastening 3-0 Champions League defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Next Wednesday they host PSG in a game that may well dictate whether they're realistic title contenders heading into 2025.

Monaco manager Adi Hutter fielded a strong side against Arsenal, and will do so against PSG next week. So we could see a weakened, tired, or distracted Monaco here, or a combination of all three.

Reims are 3.711/4 to win, with Monaco 2.1211/10 and The Draw 3.7511/4. The big odds on a Reims win throw up other smart ways to support the hosts.

Reims are 2.47/5 in the Draw No Bet market and 1.674/6 in the Double Chance market, both on the Sportsbook. Our selection would be to simply lay Monaco on the Exchange. With this pick, you'll make a profit as long as Reims avoid defeat.



Recommended Bet Lay Monaco EXC 2.16

Rennes' formidable home form is the reason we expect the hosts to earn all three points this weekend.

Over several seasons Rennes have played positive, confident and effective football in front of their own fans at Roazhon Park. They're W4-D1-L2 at home this season, and ran out 5-0 winners over St Etienne in their last home match.

There's a stack of attacking talent in the home ranks - Ludovic Blas, Albert Gronbaek, Amine Gouiri, Colombia international Carlos Gomez, ex-Celtic winger Jota, and France U21 striker Arnaud Kalimuendo - and these players ought to ensure Rennnes secure the victory. Significantly, three of Rennes' four home victories this season have been by a margin or three or more goals.

Angers are one of Ligue 1's weaker teams and will struggle to put up meaningful resistance. They're conceding an average of 1.71 goals per game in the league so far this season and it's hard to see how they contain the high-calibre attackers they'll face here.

Rennes are 1.684/6 to win. For bigger odds, we prefer Rennes on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Rennes win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals. To learn more about Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Recommended Bet Back Rennes -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 2.2

Despite what the league table says, Strasbourg are comfortably the better of these two sides and should avoid defeat on this trip to Normandy.

Only two points separate the teams in the Ligue 1 table - Le Havre are 17th, on 12 points, while Strasbourg are 14th, on 14 points - but there's far more to come from Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg, while Le Havre are already doing as well as they can by barely keeping heads above water.

The hosts are the division's joint-lowest scorers and have lost 10 of 14 games played so far. They were our pre-season tips for relegation, and they're so limited it would be a miracle if they end the season above the bottom three.

In contrast, Strasbourg have the potential for a top-half finish. They've dropped down the table because of a recent run of four straight defeats, but last weekend's 0-0 home draw vs Reims saw them defensively tighten up, and that stalemate should provide a platform to improve here.

If Strasbourg play as soundly at the back as they did last week, they stand a good chance of getting something here. Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha returned last week after five games out through injury. He will provide a much-needed focal point in attack.

Around Emegha, Strasbourg have the final-third talent to really hurt Le Havre: Senegal international midfielder Habib Diarra, Sweden international attacker Sebastian Nanasi, and France U21 winger Dilane Bakwa have all shone at various times this season and, with Emegha back, ought to be more effective.

Le Havre are 3.1511/5 to win, while Strasbourg are 2.526/4 and The Draw is 3.3512/5. Our selection is Strasbourg on the Draw No Bet market. With this pick on the Sportsbook, you'll make a profit if Strasbourg win, and get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw.