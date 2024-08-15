Ligue 1 Tips: Back PSG to make winning start to title defence

PSG too strong for sorry Le Havre

Are PSG ready for the new season? No. Should that stop them winning the opening game of 2024-25 at Le Havre on Friday night? Also no.

Several members of PSG manager Luis Enrique's squad have only just returned to full training after delayed holidays following their involvement in international tournaments on both sides of the Atlantic over the summer. As a result, there are legitimate concerns over the fitness and sharpness of some of the key performers in the PSG side.

Even if PSG are below their best, however - or, say, field a hybrid side, containing a mix of regular starters and back-up players - they should still be too strong for hosts that look among Ligue 1's weakest sides.

Le Havre only narrowly avoided relegation last season, and are likely to be down near the foot of the table this time around as well. They're our ante-post pick in Ligue 1's Relegation 2024-25 market, and this weekend should provide the first samples of evidence supporting our view.

Le Havre's highly-regarded manager Luka Elsner left over the summer, accepting the opportunity to work with a bigger budget and better players at mid-table Reims. To replace him, Le Havre have taken the risky decision of handing the keys to the side to Didier Digard. Aged just 38 , this is Digard's first permanent managerial post, and the jury's out on whether he'll good enough to thrive at this level.

The challenge Digard faces is made all the hader by the fact that Le Havre have failed to make a single notable signing over the summer. The Le Havre line-up that takes to the field here will be weaker than PSG in every position, even if the visitors field a below-strength side. To make matters worse, pre-season ended in the worst possible fashion for Le Havre: they lost 6-0 at home to German opponents Bochum in their final friendly last weekend.

As you'd expect, PSG are short-priced favourites. If the 1.4640/85 on the visitors collecting all three points is too skinny for you, we recommend backing PSG on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.

Recommended Bet Back PSG -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.7

We're backing Lens and their new manager Will Still to make a winning start to the 2024-25 season at Angers on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors have played excellently in pre-season, and arrive with an extra sharpness that the hosts will struggle to live with. In their final pre-season friendly last weekend, Lens ran out 3-0 winners over Leicester City in front of a sell-out crowd at their Bollaert-Delelis home. It was the latest in a series of impressive pre-season performances that stands Lens in good stead as they head into the weekend.

If Lens' pre-season games have had more of a competitive edge than is normal for kickabouts at this time of the year, that's because Still has been preparing his players for the Europa Conference qualifier they face later this month. Lens have taken their warm-up fixtures more seriously than ever, reflected in their W5-D1-L1 record across their friendlies.

In contrast, Angers manager Alexandre Dujeux and his players will be more concerned than confident as they head into this game. Their performances have been poor: they've lost four of their five pre-season friendlies, conceding two goals in each of the five games they've played. They have injury concerns ahead of this game, too.

Overall, it's hard to see how the promoted hosts - who seem certain to face a relegation battle this season - can stop visitors that have better players in most areas of the pitch, are already brimming with confidence, and who will have a fierce determination to win thanks to the injection of energy and ambition from their fresh young coach.

Lens are 1.674/6 to win. If you're looking for bigger odds, back the visitors on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Lens win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals.

Recommended Bet Back Lens -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.9

