Mikautadze exit major blow for Metz

In-form Mbappe will relish facing Lyon

There are several good reasons why Metz are likely to struggle this weekend and why Reims are likely to win.

The dramatic downgrading of the hosts' final-third quality this week is the main reason why Metz will struggle. Their playmaker Youssef Maziz, a clever player between the lines, has joined OH Leuven, in Belgium. Without him, the quality of Metz's final ball will be diminished.

An even bigger blow is the departure of leading goalscorer Georges Mikautadze. He was not only Metz's but also Ligue 2's outstanding player as Metz claimed promotion last season, scoring 23 goals in 37 games. This week he joined Ajax for £13.5 million, and the departure leaves a massive hole in the Metz starting line-up.

Without Maziz and Mikautadze, it's impossible to make a strong case for Metz this weekend, and in-form visitors Reims looked primed to take advantage.

Reims have strengthened considerably over the summer thanks to a well-targeted spending spree. Their starting XI and squad both look stronger than last season, and they've collected six points from their last two matches.

Reims are around evens to win. At first glance, those odds for an away game may not be particularly appealing given Reims were a mid-table side (finished 11th) last season. But the massive dowgrade in Metz's attacking quality, plus the fact that Reims look set-up to secure a better overall points total this season, make the visitors the smart selection.

Back Reims to win at Metz @ 1.981/1 Bet now

Lyon are at their lowest ebb in decades on and off the pitch and PSG are well-placed to take advantage on Sunday night.

The hosts head into this game with warring internal factions threatening to tear the club apart. A highly-publicised spat between former owner Jean-Michel Aulas and current owner John Textor has cast a shadow over proceedings all week.

Manager Laurent Blanc is caught in the middle and has looked powerless to improve the side on the pitch during a difficult opening month of 2023-24. The team has picked up just one point from their first three fixtures, earning Blanc a reprimand from Textor this week.

To make matters worse, star player Alexandre Lacazette is suspended this weekend. Even if last season's 27-goal top scorer were available, Lyon's chances of winning would be slim. Without him, the hosts' chances appear close to nil.

PSG arrive with their tails up after a impressive showing last weekend. They produced an enthralling performance to win 3-1 at home to Lens. Locking Lens in their own half for long spells, the players produced a real team performance, the type seen all too infrequently last season. Restored to the attack at kick-off, Kylian Mbappe looked especially sharp, scoring twice, while enjoying excellent support from close friend Ousmane Dembele.

Given Lyon's deep-rooted malaise and the way PSG played last weekend, it's hard to see any outcome other than an away win here. PSG are an understandably short 1.558/15 to collect all three points. For larger odds, we prefer them on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Paris win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting. click here.