Under-strength Marseille will struggle

Improving Strasbourg worth supporting

Paris to win weekend's big clash

A number of Marseille players are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty and the home team's chances of winning appear to be overrated considering how diminished they will be for this game.

Six members of manager Gennaro Gattuso's squad - defender Chancel Mbemba, midfielders Pape Gueye and Azzedine Ounahi, playmaker Amine Harit, and attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr - are performing for their countries in Ivory Coast, meaning they will miss this match.

The impact will be significant. Mbemba has been Marseille's best centre-back this season, while Harit had just established himself as the side's no.10. Without Ndiaye and Sarr, Marseille lack depth in attack.

Despite all this, Marseille are 1.68/13 to win. Those odds look too short against improving visitors that have their own reasons to travel to Marseille with confidence.

Strasbourg finished 2023 with three straight victories, beating Lille 2-1 (home), Lorient 2-1 (away) and Le Havre 2-1 (home). They began 2024 confidently, too, securing a 4-0 (away) win over amateurs Avoine OCC in the French Cup last weekend.

Unlike Marseille, Strasbourg aren't affected by the Africa Cup of Nations at all. Not a single member of manager Patrick Vieira's usual starting line-up or any of his important substitutes has been called up.

With the odds on Marseille so short, you might want to lay the hosts at 1.618/13. With this selection, you'd made a profit as long as Marseille didn't win.

Alternatively, back Strasbourg on the Asian Handicap. This is our preference. With this pick, you'll make a profit if Strasbourg win or draw, and get your stakes back if Strasbourg lose by a single goal.

At close to evens, PSG are a strong selection to get all three points in the big Sunday night showdown at Lens.

Last season's top two go head-to-head and the defending Ligue 1 champions should have more than enough quality to underline their superiority.

Team news is the crucial factor. PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar has been ruled out by injury for three months, but in all other positions Paris manager Luis Enrique should be able to field his strongest line-up.

The Spanish coach has made some surprising team selections this season, but the key aspect here is that he has nearly all of his first-team squad members at this disposal.

The same cannot be said of his opposite number Franck Haise. The Lens manager has lost his first-choice midfield duo of Nampalys Mendy and Salis Abdul Samed for the duration of January as the pair are on Africa Cup of Nations Duty for Senegal and Ghana respectively.

Lens will be considerably weaker without the pair. Understudies Neil El Aynaoui and Andy Diouf are in line to start this weekend, and it's asking too much of them to thwart PSG in the middle of the pitch.

In his first Ligue 1 season, El Aynaoui has done well, but his inexperience is a concern. A major signing last summer, Diouf has disappointed so far.

PSG's league form during the final three months of 2023 was a brilliant W9-D1-L0. They've started 2024 with two wins, too: they beat Toulouse 2-0 (home) in the delayed French Champions Trophy on January 3, and thrashed amateurs Revel 9-0 (away) in the French Cup last weekend.

The visitors should have too much class and quality for Lens.

