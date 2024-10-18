Ligue 1 Tips: Back Marseille and Lyon to secure Olympique triumphs

We're backing Lyon on Sunday afternoon because the big odds on the visitors are too good to overlook. The away side - who have the potential to dominate this weekend - are 2.0811/10 to collect all three points, while struggling hosts Le Havre are 4.03/1.

Bettors may be concerned that Lyon have already lost three Ligue 1 games this season but 'OL' are an improving side: since late August, Lyon's Ligue 1 record is a solid W3-D1-L1. They also have two wins from two Europa League fixtures: Rangers fans got a glimpse of Lyon's immense attacking potential when the Ligue 1 outfit won 4-1 at Ibrox earlier this month.

Lyon's final-third firepower is key to our selection this weekend. There are no fewer than eight top-quality attackers competing for a maximum of four starting places: wingers Wilfried Zaha, Said Benrahma, Ernest Nuamah and Malick Fofana; playmaker Rayan Cherki; and strikers Gift Orban, Georges Mikautadze and captain Alexandre Lacazette.

If the starting players don't get you, the talent off the bench will. Such rich options for manager Pierre Sage mean Lyon are primed to blow away weaker opposition, and hosts Le Havre certainly fall into that category.

Among the pre-season favourites for relegation, Le Havre started the season more brightly than anyone expected but they head into this game on a run of four straight defeats. Their players are inferior to Lyon's all over the pitch, and their rookie manager Didier Digard has cut a stressed figure on the touchline in recent weeks.

Thanks to their attacking potential, Lyon are capable of winning a game like this by two or three goals. With good odds available on the Match Odds market, however, we prefer to keep it simple: we're backing Lyon simply to win.

Recommended Bet Back Lyon EXC 2.08

After two below-par performances Marseille have an excellent chance to get back on track here. Struggling Montpellier are the perfect opponents for Roberto De Zerbi's visitors to face.

In their last away game Marseille lost 1-0 at Strasbourg and then even more surprisingly they dropped points at home (1-1) to relegation favourites Angers in their final outing before the international break. A third below-par display is unlikely here, however, for several reasons.

First, Marseille have too many good players to continue to under-achieve, and the bulk of those top-class performers are available this weekend. Second, this is one of Marseille's shorter away trips of the season, meaning they'll enjoy considerable support at Stade de la Mosson. It won't be exactly like a home game for Marseille, but l'OM's players will enjoy terrific backing.

Third, Montpellier are ideal opposition. Dogged by on- and off-field problems since pre-season, the hosts have the division's worst defensive record. Manager Michel Der Zakarian is in the firing line, and team news barely helps him: several regular starters are ruled out by injury or suspension this weekend. Montpellier look particularly short of numbers in defence, which is the last thing they need against one of the division's top attacking sides.

Taking all factors into account, Marseille should win with relative ease. They're 1.84/5 to do so in the Match Odds market, a selection worth considering.

If, like us, however, you want bigger odds on the visitors, we recommend you support Marseille on the Asian Handicap. With this selection, you'll make a small profit if the visitors win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. Click here for our Asian Handicap betting guide.