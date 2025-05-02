Ligue 1 Tips: Back Lyon and Marseille to secure Sunday wins

Back Lyon to secure easy win

Lille overrated in top-three clash

Make in-form Marseille your second selection

Lyon vs Lens - take the great odds on home win

Sunday, 16:15 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Big differences in quality and motivation make Lyon a strong selection to collect all three points against Lens this weekend.

The hosts are one of six teams (Marseille, Monaco, Lille, Nice, and Strasbourg being the others) locked in an historically tight race for the three remaining Champions League places (second to fourth in the final standings) behind champions PSG.

With so much at stake, a pumped-up Lyon will go flat-out to win in front of a noisy and supportive crowd of more than 50,000 at their Groupama Stadium.

In contrast, Lens are already consigned to a mid-table finish and have nothing to play for. Their motivation had already clearly started waning when they lost 4-0 at home to fellow mid-tablers Auxerre last weekend.

There is also a clear difference in quality between the teams. Lyon head into the game in excellent form: they are W8-D0-L3 from 11 Ligue 1 matches in the past three months.

During the same time frame, Lens have lost seven of 11 (W4-D0-L7) Ligue 1 matches. Their side was heavily weakened by selling several key players in the January transfer window at the start of this year, leading to consistently poorer performances in the past three months than we saw from them in the first-half of the season.

It all points towards a home win. If, like us, you are looking for bigger odds than the 1.68/13 available on Lyon in the Match Odds market (i.e. to simply claim three points), consider backing the hosts on the Asian Handicap.

With our selection, you will make a small profit if Lyon win by exactly one goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals.

Recommended Bet Back Lyon -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.7

Lille vs Marseille - De Zerbi's men deserve support

Sunday, 19:45 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Underdogs Marseille are our selection in this potentially thrilling clash of top-three rivals on Sunday night.

Marseille are second in the table on 58 points, with Lille just one place and two points behind them in the standings.

With four more teams within touching distance of a top-three spot as well, there is a huge amount of stake on what promises to be an absorbing night in front of 50,000 fans in north-east France.

At the time of writing, Lille are clear favourites to win the game. They are 2.47/5 to collect all three points, while Marseille are 3.1511/5, and The Draw is 3.5551/20.

Do Bruno Genesio's hosts really deserve top billing from the market? We do not believe so. Lille may be a solid W10-D3-L2 in front of their own fans this season, but they face a real test here.

Marseille go into the game in swashbuckling form: they have won their last two matches 5-1 and 4-1, against Montpellier and Brest respectively.

Yes, those games may have been at home, and versus weaker opposition than they face here. But those consecutive victories have set up Roberto De Zerbi's side nicely for this game.

Marseille's players looked relaxed and happy during their midweek training camp in Rome ahead of this game. De Zerbi felt a change of scene would do the players good, so for a second consecutive week, they flew to a secluded training base in Italy. They should return to France refreshed and ready.

Based on what we have seen from Marseille in their last few matches, we are happy to back them in the Draw No Bet market.

With our selection, you will get your stakes refunded if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Marseille win.