Ligue 1 Tips: Back big PSG win over bottom club Angers
James Eastham
20 April 2023
3:30 min read reveals the smart plays ahead of this weekend's round of French top flight fixtures... Three winners from three selections last weekend 19.3% ROI from 88 selections this season PSG to win big on Friday night Nantes and Brest to boss their relegation battles PSG to romp to victory Angers vs PSG (20th vs 1st)Fri, 20:00 BSTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video It's bottom vs top in Ligue 1 this weekend and the chance to back PSG to win by two or more goals is too good to ignore. The league leaders are available at close to evens with a -1.5 &amp; -2.0 Asian Handicap start. In simple terms, this means that you'll make a profit as long as Paris win by two or more goals. What are the chances of PSG not winning by two or more goals? Slim, you'd have to say. Thirteen of their 23 league wins have been by two or more goals this season. The same applies to 12 of Angers' 23 defeats. Taking into account the gulf in class that exists here and hasn't in most of those other matches, the visitors are a good selection. In the player goal markets, consider backing Kylian Mbappe. The PSG striker's determined to clinch a fifth Ligue 1 Golden Boot prize but is locked in a tight race: he's tied on top spot with Lille's Jonathan David on 20 goals, while Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Folarin Balogun (Reims) and Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) are all within striking distance (19, 18 and 17 goals respectively). Mbappe will rightly see this match-up vs the division's bottom side as a tremendous opportunity to boost his personal stats. He's 8/15 in the Player To Score market and 12/5 to Player To Score 2 Goals or More market. Back PSG -1.5 &amp; -2.0 Asian Handicap at Angers @ 1.95 In-form Brest worth backing Ajaccio vs Brest (19th vs 16th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video Brest are one of the division's form teams and should be good enough to avoid defeat away to Ajaccio this weekend. Eric Roy's visitors are thriving on the pressure of fighting to avoid relegation and will go into this game in confident mood. Unbeaten in four matches (W2-D2-L0), they were good value for their 1-0 (h) win over Nice last weekend, and played well in their last away game (1-1 vs Reims), too. Man for man, Brest are a stronger side than Ajaccio. The Corsican hosts are not short on effort, but their pure lack of quality is the reason they're 10 points from safety and almost certain to make a return to Ligue 2 only 12 months after winning promotion. Back Brest on the Draw No Bet market. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Brest collect all three points. Back Brest Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @ 1.65 More misery for Troyes Nantes vs Troyes (15th vs 18th)Sun, 14:00 BSTLive on Betfair Live Video A difference in motivation is the main reason to back Nantes to win this weekend. After eight games (W0-D3-L5) without a win the hosts have dropped to within two points of the relegation zone. But last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Auxerre should shock them into reacting. Having believed a mid-table final position was a formality, the Nantes players are now awake to the risk of relegation. I would expect a big, motivated performance, in front of a big, supportive crowd. Motivation is one thing Troyes are short on right now. Without a win in their last 14 matches (W0-D3-L11), they're 10 points from safety. The players no longer seem to believe they can escape the drop. They will lack the will to compete with Nantes over 90 minutes. Nantes are [1.7] to win. For bigger odds, consider backing the hosts -0.5 &amp; -1.0 Asian Handicap at [1.9]. Back Nantes -0.5 &amp; -1.0 Asian Handicap at home to Troyes @ 1.9 Underrated Overs the smart pick Montpellier vs Rennes (13th vs 6th)Sun, 16:05 BSTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video The stats suggest strongly that the market has underrated the chances of this game having Over 2.5 Goals. Nineteen of Montpellier's 31 matches and 19 of Rennes' 31 matches have had Over 2.5 Goals this season (61 per cent of all their matches). The same applies to 12 of Montpellier's 16 home matches and eight of Rennes' 15 away matches (65 per cent of all relevant home and away matches). Yet Over 2.5 Goals is available at [2.00]. That means the market says the chances of this game having Over 2.5 Goals are only 50 per cent. Take the price while you can. In <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">simple terms</a>, this means that you'll make a <strong>profit </strong>as long as Paris win by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><p>What are the chances of PSG not winning by two or more goals? Slim, you'd have to say. <strong>Thirteen</strong> of their <strong>23 </strong>league wins have been by two or more goals this season. The same applies to <strong>12 </strong>of Angers' <strong>23 </strong>defeats. Taking into account the gulf in <strong>class </strong>that exists here and hasn't in most of those other matches, the visitors are a <strong>good </strong>selection.</p><p>In the player goal markets, consider backing <strong>Kylian Mbappe. </strong>The PSG striker's determined to clinch a fifth Ligue 1 <strong>Golden Boot</strong> prize but is locked in a tight race: he's tied on top spot with <strong>Lille's Jonathan David</strong> on 20 goals, while Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), <strong>Folarin Balogun (Reims)</strong> and <strong>Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)</strong> are all within striking distance (19, 18 and 17 goals respectively).</p><blockquote> <p>Mbappe will rightly see this match-up vs the division's bottom side as a <strong>tremendous opportunity </strong>to <strong>boost </strong>his personal stats. He's 8/15 in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/angers-v-paris-st-g/32256615">Player To Score</a> market and 12/5 to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/angers-v-paris-st-g/32256615">Player To Score 2 Goals or More</a> market.</p> </blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back PSG -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap at Angers @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656466" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.95</a></div><h2><strong>In-form Brest worth backing</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-brest/32256598">Ajaccio vs Brest</a> (19th vs 16th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Brest </strong>are one of the division's form teams and should be good enough to avoid defeat away to <strong>Ajaccio </strong>this weekend.</p><p><strong>Eric Roy's</strong> visitors are <strong>thriving </strong>on the pressure of fighting to avoid relegation and will go into this game in <strong>confident </strong>mood. Unbeaten in four matches<strong> (W2-D2-L0),</strong> they were good <strong>value </strong>for their 1-0 (h) win over Nice last weekend, and played well in their last away game (1-1 vs Reims), too.</p><blockquote> <p>Man for man, Brest are a stronger side than Ajaccio. The <strong>Corsican </strong>hosts are not short on effort, but their pure <strong>lack </strong>of quality is the reason they're <strong>10 points </strong>from safety and almost certain to make a <strong>return </strong>to <strong>Ligue 2</strong> only <strong>12 months</strong> after winning promotion.</p> </blockquote><p>Back Brest on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-brest/32256598">Draw No Bet market</a>. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a <strong>profit </strong>if Brest collect all three points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brest Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-brest/32256598" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.65</a></div><h2>More misery for Troyes</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212655616">Nantes vs Troyes</a> (15th vs 18th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>A difference in motivation is the main reason to back <strong>Nantes </strong>to win this weekend.</p><p>After eight games <strong>(W0-D3-L5) </strong>without a win the hosts have dropped to within two points of the relegation zone. But last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Auxerre should <strong>shock </strong>them into reacting.</p><p>Having believed a mid-table final position was a formality, the Nantes players are now <strong>awake </strong>to the <strong>risk </strong>of relegation. I would expect a <strong>big, </strong>motivated performance, in front of a big, <strong>supportive </strong>crowd.</p><blockquote> <p>Motivation is one thing Troyes are <strong>short on </strong>right now. Without a win in their last 14 matches <strong>(W0-D3-L11),</strong> they're <strong>10 points</strong> from safety. The players no longer seem to <strong>believe </strong>they can escape the <strong>drop.</strong> They will lack the <strong>will </strong>to compete with Nantes over 90 minutes.</p> </blockquote><p>Nantes are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212655442">to win</a>. For bigger odds, consider <strong>backing </strong>the hosts <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212655616">-0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nantes -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap at home to Troyes @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212655616" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.9</a></div><h2>Underrated Overs the smart pick</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656768">Montpellier vs Rennes</a> (13th vs 6th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 16:05 BST</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>The stats suggest strongly that the market has <strong>underrated </strong>the chances of this game having Over 2.5 Goals.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Nineteen </strong>of <strong>Montpellier's 31</strong> <strong>matches </strong>and <strong>19 </strong>of <strong>Rennes' 31 matches </strong>have had Over 2.5 Goals this season <strong>(61 per cent </strong>of all their matches). The same applies to 12 of Montpellier's 16<strong> </strong>home matches and eight of Rennes' 15 away matches <strong>(65 per cent</strong> of all relevant home and away matches).</p> </blockquote><p>Yet <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656768">Over 2.5 Goals is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a>. That means the market says the chances of this game having <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656768">Over 2.5 Goals</a> are <strong>only </strong>50 per cent. Take the price while you can.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Montpellier vs Rennes Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656768" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 88pts<br>Returned: +105.04pts<br>P/L: +17.04pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you place <strong>£10 or more</strong> on accas or Bet Builders this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2200423FB">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656466">Back PSG -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap at Angers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212655616">Back Nantes -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap at home to Troyes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/ac-ajaccio-v-brest/32256598">Back Brest Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.65</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212656768">Back Montpellier vs Rennes Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" Discover the latest articles
Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: The best bets in one place
Ligue 1 Tips: Lacazette to lead Lyon charge at PSG
The Daily Acca: Goals at Turf Moor in this 6/1 boost Read past articles
Bad Man Betting's PSG v Lens Tips: A 15/2 Bet Builder for Saturday night
Ligue 1 Tips: Key wins on the cards in the relegation battle
The Daily Acca: Spoils to be shared at Anfield in this 8/1 treble More French Ligue 1 class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class="active "> French Ligue 1 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span 