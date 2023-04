Three winners from three selections last weekend

PSG to romp to victory

Angers vs PSG (20th vs 1st)

Fri, 20:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

It's bottom vs top in Ligue 1 this weekend and the chance to back PSG to win by two or more goals is too good to ignore.

The league leaders are available at close to evens with a -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap start. In simple terms, this means that you'll make a profit as long as Paris win by two or more goals.

What are the chances of PSG not winning by two or more goals? Slim, you'd have to say. Thirteen of their 23 league wins have been by two or more goals this season. The same applies to 12 of Angers' 23 defeats. Taking into account the gulf in class that exists here and hasn't in most of those other matches, the visitors are a good selection.

In the player goal markets, consider backing Kylian Mbappe. The PSG striker's determined to clinch a fifth Ligue 1 Golden Boot prize but is locked in a tight race: he's tied on top spot with Lille's Jonathan David on 20 goals, while Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Folarin Balogun (Reims) and Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) are all within striking distance (19, 18 and 17 goals respectively).

Mbappe will rightly see this match-up vs the division's bottom side as a tremendous opportunity to boost his personal stats. He's 8/15 in the Player To Score market and 12/5 to Player To Score 2 Goals or More market.

Back PSG -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap at Angers @ 1.95

In-form Brest worth backing

Ajaccio vs Brest (19th vs 16th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video

Brest are one of the division's form teams and should be good enough to avoid defeat away to Ajaccio this weekend.

Eric Roy's visitors are thriving on the pressure of fighting to avoid relegation and will go into this game in confident mood. Unbeaten in four matches (W2-D2-L0), they were good value for their 1-0 (h) win over Nice last weekend, and played well in their last away game (1-1 vs Reims), too.

Man for man, Brest are a stronger side than Ajaccio. The Corsican hosts are not short on effort, but their pure lack of quality is the reason they're 10 points from safety and almost certain to make a return to Ligue 2 only 12 months after winning promotion.

Back Brest on the Draw No Bet market. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw, and make a profit if Brest collect all three points.

Back Brest Draw No Bet at Ajaccio @ 1.65

More misery for Troyes

Nantes vs Troyes (15th vs 18th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on Betfair Live Video

A difference in motivation is the main reason to back Nantes to win this weekend.

After eight games (W0-D3-L5) without a win the hosts have dropped to within two points of the relegation zone. But last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Auxerre should shock them into reacting.

Having believed a mid-table final position was a formality, the Nantes players are now awake to the risk of relegation. I would expect a big, motivated performance, in front of a big, supportive crowd.

Motivation is one thing Troyes are short on right now. Without a win in their last 14 matches (W0-D3-L11), they're 10 points from safety. The players no longer seem to believe they can escape the drop. They will lack the will to compete with Nantes over 90 minutes.

Nantes are 1.75/7 to win. For bigger odds, consider backing the hosts -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap at 1.910/11.

Back Nantes -0.5 & -1.0 Asian Handicap at home to Troyes @ 1.9

Underrated Overs the smart pick

Montpellier vs Rennes (13th vs 6th)

Sun, 16:05 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

The stats suggest strongly that the market has underrated the chances of this game having Over 2.5 Goals.

Nineteen of Montpellier's 31 matches and 19 of Rennes' 31 matches have had Over 2.5 Goals this season (61 per cent of all their matches). The same applies to 12 of Montpellier's 16 home matches and eight of Rennes' 15 away matches (65 per cent of all relevant home and away matches).

Yet Over 2.5 Goals is available at 2.001/1. That means the market says the chances of this game having Over 2.5 Goals are only 50 per cent. Take the price while you can.