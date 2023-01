22.3% ROI after 20 matchdays

Lille set to crush clermont

Back Brest to trip up Lyon

Lorient the smart bet at Reims

Opposed the overrated hosts

Reims vs Lorient (11th vs 6th)

Wed, 18:00 GMT

Reims are odds-on favourites to win at home to Lorient on Wednesday night but there's nothing to justify the hosts being so short.



Reims are 1.9110/11 to collect the three points and this makes no sense. They have won just five of 20 league games this season and only three of their nine fixtures at home.



Will Still's side are on an unbeaten 12-game match run but their W4-D8-L0 record shows how difficult they find it to win matches.



Visitors Lorient are five places and nine points above Reims in the Ligue 1 table. They also have one of the division's outstanding away records.

Lorient are W5-D3-L2 on the road, and their only two defeats came against two sides currently in the top three, Lens (2nd) and Marseille (3rd).

The 4.67/2 odds on Lorient to win look far too big, and throw up a number of ways to support the visitors.



One would be to back Lorient on the Asian Handicap. They're available with a +0.5 & +1.0 start at 1.855/6. With this selection you'll lose only half your stakes if Lorient lose by a single goal, and make a profit if they draw or win.



Alternatively, simply lay Reims. By doing so, you'll make a profit as long as Lorient avoid defeat.

Lay Reims at home to Lorient 1.92

Back Lille to win big

Lille vs Clermont (7th vs 8th)

Wed, 18:00 GMT

Lille's quality in the final third suggests they should beat Clermont comfortably on Wednesday night.



In their last home fixture Lille thrashed Troyes 5-1 and a similarly emphatic scoreline cannot be ruled out.



Jonathan David and Mohamed Bayo are a potentially lethal combination up front, with Angel Gomes, Remy Cabella and Timothy Weah an excellent supporting cast.



Lille lost 1-0 at Nice on Sunday but Kasper Schmeichel had to produce an 8 out of 10 performance (the score sports daily L'Equipe gave him) to shut out Lille's front players.



A frustrated Lille will be itching to make up for that loss and should have much better luck against more limited Clermont.

In their 0-0 home draw vs Nantes at the weekend Clermont failed to manage a single shot on target. Their defence will come under far greater pressure here and should crack at some point.

Instead of backing Lille to win at short odds of 1.548/15, support the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll get your stakes back if Lille win by a single goal, and make a profit if Lille win by two or more goals.

Back Lille -1.0 Asian Handicap vs Clermont 1.9

Improving Brest the smart selection

Lyon vs Brest (9th vs 16th)

Wed, 20:00 GMT

Improving Brest are worth supporting when they face Lyon this week.



Under new manager Eric Roy the Bretons are unbeaten in three games (W1-D2-L0).



The 4-3-3 system Roy has introduced suits the squad, with two of Brest's more talented players - midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou and winger Franck Honorat - in good form.

Lyon have had a hectic transfer window and emerge from it no stronger. After more than three months in charge manager Laurent Blanc appears no nearer knowing his preferred tactics. The team are W1-D1-L2 in the league in 2023 and yet to produce a convincing performance.



The 1.558/15 on a Lyon win looks too short. The momentum is with Brest so back them on the Asian Handicap.



With our selection, you'll make a profit if Brest win or the game ends in a draw, and get your stakes back if Brest lose by one goal.

Back Brest +1.0 Asian Handicap at Lyon 2.1

