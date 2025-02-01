Ligue 1 Saturday and Sunday Tips: Cash in on PSG's high-scoring form

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Betfair are Superboosting two of the Premier League's best forwards for a shot on target in a pair of the Saturday 3pms.

Instead of 1/31.33 you can get even money on Mo Salah and Alexander Isak to register at least one shot on target in games v Bournemouth and Fulham this weekend.

Salah is second in the Premier League's shot on target table while Isak is joint fourth.

Recommended Bet Back the Betfair Saturday Superboost SBK 1/1

PSG are in rampant form and their game should be high-scoring this weekend.

Luis Enrique's players won 4-1 at Stuttgart in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Ousmane Dembele scoring a hat-trick. That midweek goals fest took PSG's tally to 17 goals scored in their last six matches in all competitions.

Brest are capable of contributing to a high-scoring encounter. Defensively, they have wobbled in recent weeks - their 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek underlined their deficiencies against top attackers of the sort they will face this weekend - but going forward they are brave, bold, and often dangerous.

Our selection would be Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market. With this pick, the stats are in your favour: 21 of these sides' combined 38 Ligue 1 matches (66 per cent) and 61 per cent of the relevant home and away matches - i.e. Brest's home matches and PSG's away matches - have featured three or more goals this season.

With the selection we recommend, half your stakes will win and the other half will be returned if the game has exactly three goals, and your full stakes will win if the game has four or more goals.

For a video guide to how our Exchange works, click here.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market EXC 1.8

Nice are playing terrific football and stand an excellent chance of getting something from this trip to Toulouse.

The Riviera outfit have suffered a lot of injuries and suspensions this season yet are fourth in the Ligue 1 table. Thanks to the astute guidance of manager Franck Haise, they have lost just four of 19 Ligue 1 games.

A more limited side, Toulouse are six places and eight points below Nice in the standings. They have lost two of their last three Ligue 1 fixtures, including a 2-1 home defeat to bottom club Montpellier last weekend.

Given the form and underlying quality of the sides, we're surprised Nice are the underdogs. Toulouse are 2.546/4 to win, while Nice are 2.915/8.

The visitors are an appealing pick on the Match Odds market. Alternatively, back Nice on the Draw No Bet market on the Sportsbook. With this selection, you will make a profit if Nice win, and get your stakes back if the game ends all-square.

Recommended Bet Back Nice Draw No Bet SBK 10/11

Given that Rennes are playing poorly and Strasbourg playing well, Rennes' status as clear favourites this weekend makes little sense.

The hosts are 2.111/10 to win despite having lost all five of their games in all competitions in 2025. Their form is so poor that manager Jorge Sampaoli left by mutual consent on Thursday after less than three months in the post. Replacement Habib Beye takes charge for the first time this weekend but has had little time to get to know his players.

Strasbourg have Ligue 1's best five-game form figures (W4-D1-L0). Such stats are all the more impressive given they have faced top-four opposition Lille and Marseille during this mini-run of form (Strasbourg took four points from those two games). And yet, for some reason, the visitors are as big as 3.39/4 to win this weekend.

We suggest backing Strasbourg with a small Asian Handicap start - the visitors 0 & +0.5 are available at 2.111/10 - or on the Draw No Bet market on the Sportsbook. In both instances, your selection will lose only if Strasbourg lose, something we believe will not happen.