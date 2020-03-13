To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Ligue 1 Betting: League suspension interrupts thrilling race for European places

PSG striker Neymar
The French League have binned their idea of playing games behind closed doors
Join today
View market

France's top flight goes into its enforced break with a number of unresolved issues at both ends of the table, writes James Eastham...

"With two other Champions League places up for grabs and the Europa League positions potentially running as low as sixth place depending on how France's two domestic cup competitions turn out, the bun fight had developed into a delight to watch."

Matches postponed until early April

You could tell things for French football would change the minute Emmanuel Macron begun his live televised address to the nation on Thursday night. The country's premier described the coronavirus as "the greatest health crisis France has known for a century".

Later that same evening the French FA announced all amateur fixtures would be postponed until further notice. On Friday morning, following an emergency meeting, the LFP - the body that oversees France's two professional divisions - came to the same conclusion.

This was a sea change of position in a matter of days. As recently as Tuesday this week decision-makers in France had decided that playing games 'a huis clos' - behind closed doors - was the way forward. We were heading towards the weekend expecting games to be played in empty stadiums. Business as usual minus the fans, you might say.

Instead we've entered a period of indeterminate length where top-flight games are postponed. With 10 rounds of the 38-match season remaining, the earliest the players will be back on the pitch is early April.

Rennes and Lille vying for Champions League spot

You could declare the Ligue 1 season over today and it would make no difference to the identity of those collecting the winners' medals. PSG are 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand. The club from the French capital's chances of securing a seventh title triumph in eight seasons are every bit as sure as their odds of [1.03] suggest.

The real fun and games for the watching audience were taking place among the chasing pack. With two other Champions League places up for grabs and the Europa League positions potentially running as low as sixth place depending on how France's two domestic cup competitions turn out, the bun fight had developed into a delight to watch: a resurgent Marseille are sitting in runners-up spot on 56 points while Rennes (50 points) and Lille (49 points) are locked in a fantastic battle for third place.

After that, it's anybody's guess who might finish in fifth and six positions: just seven points separate fifth-placed Reims (41 points) from 15th-placed Metz (34 points). The homogeneity of the division has made it difficult to pick winners on a weekly basis, but also made for an absorbing season in which differences in standards between the team have sometimes been impossible to discern.

Toulouse the division's whipping boys

One thing that the enforced break doesn't change is that at the foot of the table Toulouse have been out of their depth in this division this season. Bottom of the table, stranded 14 points from safety, they've picked up just 13 points from 28 matches and have massive problems on and off the pitch. You can no longer gets odds on 'TFC' going down.

Above Toulouse, Amiens (23 points), Nimes (27 points), St Etienne (30 points), Dijon (30 points), Metz (34 points) and Brest (34 points) are still in danger of filling the second automatic relegation position (19th) and the relegation playoff position (18th). The smart money says Amiens will ultimately finish second from bottom, leaving the other teams in a potentially thrilling five-way battle to survive if and when the season resumes.

Readers with long memories may recall that in our Pre-Season Preview back in August we flagged up Nimes as the smart pick in the To Be Relegated market at [2.25]. You won't get such odds on Nimes now.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

French Ligue 1: French Ligue 1 (Winner 2019/20)

Saturday 11 August, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Paris Saint Germain
Angers
Nice
Monaco
Lyon
Reims
Strasbourg
Marseille
Rennes
Montpellier
Lille
Up
Down

Bet slip

James Eastham,

More French Football

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles