Ligue 1 Betting: PSG ready to extend sensational run of form

Hosts set to bounce back

Monaco vs Angers (13th vs 12th)

Tue, 18:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video

Monaco suffered a shock 3-1 loss at bottom club Nimes at the weekend but there were mitigating circumstances and the Principality outfit are a good price to bounce back on Tuesday night.

With the score 1-1, Monaco's on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off, and moments later Monaco went down to nine men when winger Gelson Martins followed the Chelsea man down the tunnel for manhandling the referee. Two players short, Monaco found it impossible to hold out, and conceded twice in the second-half.

Bakayoko and Martins are suspended for this game but Monaco have the depth and quality to field a strong line-up. The transfer deadline day arrivals of highly promising midfielders Youssouf Fofana from Strasbourg and Aurelien Tchouameni from Bordeaux for a combined fee of around £30 million give them good options in the centre of the pitch. In attack Wissam Ben Yedder (pictured below) increased his tally to 15 Ligue 1 goals for the season with yet another striker against Nimes, and will be keen to add further goals here.

Angers have plummeted from third place in the table towards the end of November to their current position of 12th on the back of a run of four defeats from their last eight matches (W1-D3-L4). Their 4-1 home defeat to Reims on Saturday night was the latest backwards step for a side struggling even to tread water these days.

Monaco have better players than Angers in most positions and ought to collect three points against struggling visitors. The price of evens on the hosts is worth taking.

Visitors to overcome Mbappe spat

Nantes vs PSG (9th v 1st)

Tue, 20:05 GMT

Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video

PSG's 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday afternoon was overshadowed by a touchline spat between Thomas Tuchel and Kylian Mbappe when the France international was substituted. The pair exchanged words, with Mbappe petulantly pushing away the offer of a jacket from one of the PSG staff.

It would be typical of PSG to put the matter behind them by recording an impressive victory against Nantes on Tuesday night. Whatever problems may be occurring behind the scenes the Ligue 1 leaders' form on the pitch could hardly be better.

PSG's 5-0 win over Montpellier was their ninth victory in their last 10 Ligue 1 games (W9-D1-L0). It was also the 13th time in their last 15 matches in all competitions that they have won by a margin of two or more goals. These stats make them a good bet to run out comfortable winners here.

Nantes will be licking their wounds after their injury-time 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rennes on Friday night. The fact that the Canaries have had nearly 24 hours more than PSG to prepare for this game ought to help them, and they have some good players: France youth international midfielders Ludovic Blas and Imran Louza have thrived this season, while Nigeria winger Moses Simon has been exciting to watch.

Taking all factors into account, however, this should be another straightforward victory for the visitors - and a chance for Mbappe and Tuchel to show that the team does its best talking on the pitch. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.