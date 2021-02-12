Ligue 1 Tips: Memphis to lead the way on weekend scoring spree

Goals in store at Groupama Stadium

Lyon vs Montpellier (2nd vs 11th)

Sat, 20:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

This promises to be one of the weekend's most thrilling games as title-chasers Lyon host resurgent Montpellier.

Lyon have won their last five games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals in the process. Memphis Depay has been at his brilliant best, netting twice in Lyon's 3-0 win over Strasbourg last weekend to underline his credentials as arguably the season's star performer.

After a rocky patch Montpellier have returned to form. They thrashed Dijon 4-2 last weekend and could have scored more, then secured a creditable 2-0 Coupe de France victory at Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

Montpellier will go to Lyon expecting to score. Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde are one of Ligue 1's finest attacking partnerships and the pair were excellent in the Dijon win last weekend.

They'll relish the chance to shine against one of the division's top sides and have the qualities to trouble Lyon's occasionally wobbly defence.

The stats will be on your side with our selection of 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market.

Both teams have scored in fourteen of Lyon's 24 matches and 17 of Montpellier's 24 matches (65% in total) this season. Expressed as a price, this equates to 1.548/15, suggesting the larger odds than that that are available are good value.



Another thriller on cards for Monaco

Monaco vs Lorient (4th vs 17th)

Sun, 12:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video

Monaco continued their surprise title challenge last weekend and remain one of Ligue 1's most exciting sides to watch.

They ran out 4-3 winners away to bottom club Nimes last weekend in a game that showed how thrilling they can be at one end of the field while being suspect at the other.

Aleksandr Golovin marked his recent comeback from injury by scoring a sensational hat-trick to underline what an asset he could be in Niko Kovac's side during the final three months of the campaign.

The £27 million Russia international was on the sidelines from September until December but has returned in spectacular fashion.

With Monaco in fine scoring form - also thanks to the excellent Kevin Volland (pictured below) - and leaky at the back, goals are the smart way to play this weekend.

Lorient are able to contribute to a high-scoring encounter, too, given that their strengths lie in the opposition half rather than in protecting their own goal.

Christophe Pelissier's visitors have defended more stoutly in recent weeks but they remain vulnerable against the best sides.

Overall, 70% of Monaco and Lorient matches have featured over 2.5 Goals this season. The figure rises to 74% when looking solely at Monaco's home matches and Lorient's away matches.

With Over 2.5 Goals 1.68/13, you may want to look at the Goal Lines market for a bigger price. Over 3 Goals is - and that's a tempting selection.

With the way games involving these two sides have panned out this season, you stand a good chance of getting your stakes back, at the least.

Leaders set to stay on top

Lille vs Brest (1st vs 12th)

Sun, 16:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Lille go into this weekend top of the table and will be confident of staying there as they host Brest at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Christophe Galtier's league leaders are on a run of seven straight victories in all competitions.

A change of ownership over the New Year has done nothing to knock the club off course as they look to secure their first title in a decade.

The driving force behind some of their recent wins has been Jonathan David, finally in form after a difficult first-half of the season.

Lille's £27 million record signing managed just two goals before Christmas, struggling to settle following his move from Gent.

Yet he's netted five times in Lille's last five games, showing exactly why the northern outfit paid so much for him.

Brest are skilful visitors, with France U21 international Romain Faivre a star in the making, but they can be brittle at the back.

That's a concern against such high-calibre hosts, who have good options in the final third.

Alongside David, Luiz Araujo and Jonathan Bamba have also been excellent attacking from wide positions this season, and should be dangerous this weekend.

With Lille as short as 1.574/7 to collect all three points, backing Lille -1.0 Asian Handicap is worth considering. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

A second bet worth considering on this match is Under 2.5 Goals at around evens.

Lille are very difficult to break down and their formidable defensive record means that many of their recent games have been low-scoring.

Six games in their current run of seven victories have been to nil, with five of those matches featuring Under 2.5 Goals.

In total, 58% of Lille's home matches and Brest's away matches have had Under 2.5 Goals this season, suggesting Unders is the smarter selection.