Ligue 1 Betting: PSG in the pink as Lyon prepare to pay the price

More misery for under-pressure hosts

Angers vs Lille (13th vs 4th)

Friday, 19:45 GMT

There's a contrast in mood at these two clubs right now that plays into the hands of Lille, a good selection to avoid defeat at the very least at Angers on Friday night.

Angers were plunged into crisis this week when long-serving club president Said Chabane was questioned over allegations of sexual assault. He has denied the reports but Angers' preparations for this game have been heavily disrupted as the story has made national news headlines.

Angers' on-pitch form is a concern, too, the team winning just one of their last nine Ligue 1 fixtures (W1-D3-L5). Stephane Moulin's side have an awful record against sides that, like Lille, are currently in the top six (W0-D1-L5), including a 2-1 defeat away to Lille in the first meeting between the sides back in September.

Lille have recorded two impressive victories over the past week: they won 2-1 away to an in-form Strasbourg last weekend, then followed up with a 1-0 victory over Rennes, direct rivals for a Champions League berth, on Tuesday night. This game is as an excellent opportunity for the visitors to claim all three points, and manager Christophe Galtier has a full squad to pick from.

Lille are [2.82] to win, with Angers [3.0] and The Draw [3.15]. Our suggestion would be to back Lille to win, or support the visitors at around evens on the Draw No Bet market. With the second selection, you would get your stakes back if the game ends in a stalemate and make a profit if Lille win.

Champions set to cruise to victory

PSG vs Lyon (1st vs 6th)

Sunday, 20:00 GMT

PSG and Lyon may be two of the biggest names in French football but the difference in standard between the teams on the pitch is so great right now that there can surely be only one winner in the televised showdown at Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

PSG are on a stunning run of wins and have pulled 12 points clear of nearest challengers Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table. The biggest barrier to a PSG victory is the fact that the players will already have one eye on their Champions League last-16 first leg versus Borussia Dortmund on February 18 but with 10 days still to go ahead of that clash their focus levels ought to be good this weekend.

Lyon are without a number of important players (right-back Leo Dubois, left-back Youssouf Kone, midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide and striker Memphis Depay are all missing) and the visitors simply don't have the quality or squad depth to challenge one of the continent's very best sides without those four key performers. Lyon's recent results are a testament to the chronic inconsistency that has plagued them this season, and that manager Rudi Garcia (pictured above) - appointed in October - has failed to quell: the visitors are W3-D2-L3 from their last eight Ligue 1 fixtures, an erratic run of form that explains why they sit seven points behind the top three.

PSG are short odds to win, as ever: they're [1.32], with Lyon [9.6] and The Draw [6.6]. Such is the hosts' superiority they're worth backing with a -1.5&-2.0 Asian Handicap start at around evens. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as Paris win by two or more goals, something they've done in 12 of their last 15 fixtures in all competitions. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.