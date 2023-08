Market Without PSG offers the best opportunities

Rennes should challenge for top-two position

Underrated Nice can do better than expected

It's widely assumed that PSG will stroll to yet another Ligue 1 title this year, but are we missing a trick by not opposing the capital city giants in the outright markets?

Paris may be the dominant force in the French game but they have won 'only' six of the last eight French league titles. In 2016-17, a Monaco side containing a teenage Kylian Mbappe, plus Bernardo Silva and other great players, wrenched the title from PSG's grasp. As recently as 2020-21, Lille upset the odds to claim the title as well.

That 75 per cent title win rate for Paris over the last eight years is perhaps lower than people realise. Based on current prices on the exchange, however, there's little value in opposing the Parisians.

PSG warrant their short price

PSG are 1.331/3 to win the title, which is the market's way of saying they have a 75 per cent chance. Even taking into account the departure of Lionel Messi and the potential departure of Mbappe in the coming weeks, there's little appeal in opposing PSG at those prices.

The PSG defence should be stronger for the summer arrivals of Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar. In the midfield holding role, Manuel Ugarte should ensure better protection for the back four in new manager Luis Enrique's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos has signed this week, and the probable arrival of further attacking reinforcements in the coming days - France internationals Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani are the primary targets - means the current price on PSG winning the title may actually look like good value by the end of this month.

So, moving away from PSG, our ante-post selections for the new season are in the Winner Without PSG market on the Sportsbook. And, here, two teams stand out.

The first is Rennes. They finished fourth last season and may well be stronger this time around. New signings Ludovic Blas and Enzo Le Fee - who have joined from Nantes and Lorient respectively for a combined £30 million fee - will add technical quality in the opposition-half of the field.

At some stage, the excellent Martin Terrier - Rennes' best player during the first-half of 2022-23 - will return from the serious injury that has sidelined him since January. Throw in Jeremy Doku, Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Rennes have some brilliant attacking talent on their books.

Back Rennes to win Ligue 1 (w/o PSG) @ 8/18.80

The other team to look out for is Nice. Last season, Lens took advantage of the fact that they were fresher than some of their rivals, through not having any midweek European fixtures to contend with, to finish in the Ligue 1 runners-up spot, which was higher than most observers expected. This season Nice - who, like Lens last season, are not playing in Europe - could benefit in a similar manner.

Thanks to smart work in the transfer market over the past 12 months, Nice have a starting XI that is arguably as strong as any in Ligue 1, bar PSG.

Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo marshals the back four, while midfielders Khephren Thuram, Morgan Sanson and Hicham Boudaoui form a very strong trio. A front three of Gaetan Laborde, Terem Moffi and summer signing Jeremie Boga will provide pace, power and goals.

Nice have appointed a new manager in Francesco Farioli, who worked under Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo. The players at Farioli's disposal make the team from the French Riviera one of the outfits to watch.

Rennes and Nice are 8/1 and 12/1 respectively in the Winner Without PSG market. They're sixth and seventh in the market, behind Marseille, Lille, Lens, Monaco and Lyon. We believe their chances of challenging for runners-up spot are better than those odds suggest.