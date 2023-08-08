</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-2023-24-preview-and-best-bets-for-the-season-ahead-050823-140.html">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: Kevin Hatchard's best bets from 8/11 to 125/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-antepost-betting-tips-and-23-23-predictions-the-best-oddsonthat-selections-from-4-5-to-25-1-310723-718.html">Premier League 2023-24 Tips: The best #OddsOnThat selections from 4/5 to 25/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-burkes-boy-7-4-can-prove-too-classy-for-stoute-and-moore-080823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Burke's boy 7/4 can prove too classy for Stoute and Moore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-head-to-roscommon-with-a-53-1-tuesday-multiple-080823-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Head to Roscommon with a 53/1 Tuesday multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-two-pronged-attack-at-cork-1-070823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Cork</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-debutant-detry-to-take-to-southwind-080823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Debutant Detry to take to Southwind</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html">FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: 33/1, 60/1 and 66/1 tips in Memphis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fedex-st-jude-championship-2023-pga-tips-betting-preview-superb-scrambling-required-at-southwind-060823-167.html">FedEx St Jude Championship Preview: Inspired Fitzpatrick can contend again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-southern-brave-the-hundred-tips-another-100-1-play-on-top-bat-070823-194.html">London Spirit v Southern Brave The Hundred Tips: Another 100/1 play on top bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-birmingham-phoenix-the-hundred-tips-phoenix-may-fear-spin-threat-060823-194.html">Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix: Phoenix may fear spin threat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-2-tips-evans-should-continue-winning-run-against-diallo-080823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 2 Tips: Evans should continue winning run against Diallo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-1-tips-eubanks-to-serve-monfils-a-knockout-blow-070823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 1 Tips: Back Eubanks to serve Monfils knockout blow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-competitive-events-ahead-of-a-huge-month-on-tour-310723-778.html">ATP Tour Betting Tips: Competitive events ahead of a huge month on tour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rutherglen-and-hamilton-west-by-election-betting-labour-odds-on-after-vote-triggered-030823-204.html">Rutherglen and Hamilton West By-Election Betting: Labour odds-on after vote triggered</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Jan 6th indictment fails to deter Trump backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 2023-24 Predictions: Rennes and Nice the smart selections to surprise near top of table</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-08">08 August 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ligue 1 2023-24 Predictions: Rennes and Nice the smart selections to surprise near top of table", "name": "Ligue 1 2023-24 Predictions: Rennes and Nice the smart selections to surprise near top of table", "description": "James Eastham looks at the best ante-post selections ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season this weekend...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-08T12:53:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-08T14:38:00+01:00", "articleBody": "James Eastham looks at the best ante-post selections ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season this weekend... Market Without PSG offers the best opportunities Rennes should challenge for top-two position Underrated Nice can do better than expected It's widely assumed that PSG will stroll to yet another Ligue 1 title this year, but are we missing a trick by not opposing the capital city giants in the outright markets? Paris may be the dominant force in the French game but they have won 'only' six of the last eight French league titles. In 2016-17, a Monaco side containing a teenage Kylian Mbappe, plus Bernardo Silva and other great players, wrenched the title from PSG's grasp. As recently as 2020-21, Lille upset the odds to claim the title as well. That 75 per cent title win rate for Paris over the last eight years is perhaps lower than people realise. Based on current prices on the exchange, however, there's little value in opposing the Parisians. PSG warrant their short price PSG are [1.33] to win the title, which is the market's way of saying they have a 75 per cent chance. Even taking into account the departure of Lionel Messi and the potential departure of Mbappe in the coming weeks, there's little appeal in opposing PSG at those prices. The PSG defence should be stronger for the summer arrivals of Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar. In the midfield holding role, Manuel Ugarte should ensure better protection for the back four in new manager Luis Enrique's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos has signed this week, and the probable arrival of further attacking reinforcements in the coming days - France internationals Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani are the primary targets - means the current price on PSG winning the title may actually look like good value by the end of this month. Back Rennes @ [8/1] So, moving away from PSG, our ante-post selections for the new season are in the Winner Without PSG market on the Sportsbook. And, here, two teams stand out. The first is Rennes. They finished fourth last season and may well be stronger this time around. New signings Ludovic Blas and Enzo Le Fee - who have joined from Nantes and Lorient respectively for a combined £30 million fee - will add technical quality in the opposition-half of the field. At some stage, the excellent Martin Terrier - Rennes' best player during the first-half of 2022-23 - will return from the serious injury that has sidelined him since January. Throw in Jeremy Doku, Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Rennes have some brilliant attacking talent on their books. Back Rennes to win Ligue 1 (w/o PSG) @ [8/1] Bet now Back Nice @ [12/1] The other team to look out for is Nice. Last season, Lens took advantage of the fact that they were fresher than some of their rivals, through not having any midweek European fixtures to contend with, to finish in the Ligue 1 runners-up spot, which was higher than most observers expected. This season Nice - who, like Lens last season, are not playing in Europe - could benefit in a similar manner. Thanks to smart work in the transfer market over the past 12 months, Nice have a starting XI that is arguably as strong as any in Ligue 1, bar PSG. Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo marshals the back four, while midfielders Khephren Thuram, Morgan Sanson and Hicham Boudaoui form a very strong trio. A front three of Gaetan Laborde, Terem Moffi and summer signing Jeremie Boga will provide pace, power and goals. Nice have appointed a new manager in Francesco Farioli, who worked under Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo. The players at Farioli's disposal make the team from the French Riviera one of the outfits to watch. Rennes and Nice are 8/1 and 12/1 respectively in the Winner Without PSG market. They're sixth and seventh in the market, behind Marseille, Lille, Lens, Monaco and Lyon. We believe their chances of challenging for runners-up spot are better than those odds suggest. Back Nice to win Ligue 1 (w/o) PSG @ [12/1] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "James Eastham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_eastham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/lucas_hernandez_psg_2023.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="France and PSG defender Lucas Hernandez"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Lucas Hernandez should ensure PSG are more defensively resolute this season</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.2158" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.2158">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%202023-24%20Predictions%3A%20Rennes%20and%20Nice%20the%20smart%20selections%20to%20surprise%20near%20top%20of%20table&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html&text=Ligue%201%202023-24%20Predictions%3A%20Rennes%20and%20Nice%20the%20smart%20selections%20to%20surprise%20near%20top%20of%20table" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>James Eastham looks at the best ante-post selections ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season this weekend...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Market Without PSG offers the best opportunities</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Rennes should challenge for top-two position</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Underrated Nice can do better than expected</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>It's widely assumed that PSG will stroll to yet <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215847384"><strong>another Ligue 1 title</strong></a> this year, but are we missing a trick by not opposing the capital city giants in the outright markets?</p><p>Paris may be the dominant force in the French game but they have won 'only' six of the last eight French league titles. In 2016-17, a Monaco side containing a teenage Kylian Mbappe, plus Bernardo Silva and other great players, wrenched the title from PSG's grasp. As recently as 2020-21, Lille upset the odds to claim the title as well.</p><p>That 75 per cent title win rate for Paris over the last eight years is perhaps lower than people realise. Based on current prices on the exchange, however, there's little value in opposing the Parisians.</p><h2>PSG warrant their short price</h2><p></p><p>PSG are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.33</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215847384"><strong>win the title</strong></a>, which is the market's way of saying they have a 75 per cent chance. Even taking into account the departure of Lionel Messi and the potential departure of Mbappe in the coming weeks, there's little appeal in opposing PSG at those prices.</p><p>The PSG defence should be stronger for the summer arrivals of Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar. In the midfield holding role, Manuel Ugarte should ensure better protection for the back four in new manager Luis Enrique's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.</p><p>Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos has signed this week, and the probable arrival of further attacking reinforcements in the coming days - France internationals Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani are the primary targets - means the current price on PSG winning the title may actually look like good value by the end of this month.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/55/french-ligue-1-winner-2023-24-without-psg/924.370682797">Back Rennes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>So, moving away from PSG, our ante-post selections for the new season are in the Winner Without PSG market on the Sportsbook. And, here, two teams stand out.</p><p>The first is Rennes. They finished fourth last season and may well be stronger this time around. New signings Ludovic Blas and Enzo Le Fee - who have joined from Nantes and Lorient respectively for a combined £30 million fee - will add technical quality in the opposition-half of the field.</p><p>At some stage, the excellent Martin Terrier - Rennes' best player during the first-half of 2022-23 - will return from the serious injury that has sidelined him since January. Throw in Jeremy Doku, Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Rennes have some brilliant attacking talent on their books.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rennes to win Ligue 1 (w/o PSG) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/55/french-ligue-1-winner-2023-24-without-psg/924.370682797" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/55/french-ligue-1-winner-2023-24-without-psg/924.370682797">Back Nice @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>The other team to look out for is Nice. Last season, Lens took advantage of the fact that they were fresher than some of their rivals, through not having any midweek European fixtures to contend with, to finish in the Ligue 1 runners-up spot, which was higher than most observers expected. This season Nice - who, like Lens last season, are not playing in Europe - could benefit in a similar manner.</p><p>Thanks to smart work in the transfer market over the past 12 months, Nice have a starting XI that is arguably as strong as any in Ligue 1, bar PSG.</p><p>Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo marshals the back four, while midfielders Khephren Thuram, Morgan Sanson and Hicham Boudaoui form a very strong trio. A front three of Gaetan Laborde, Terem Moffi and summer signing Jeremie Boga will provide pace, power and goals.</p><p>Nice have appointed a new manager in Francesco Farioli, who worked under Roberto De Zerbi at Benevento and Sassuolo. The players at Farioli's disposal make the team from the French Riviera one of the outfits to watch.</p><p>Rennes and Nice are 8/1 and 12/1 respectively in the Winner Without PSG market. They're sixth and seventh in the market, behind Marseille, Lille, Lens, Monaco and Lyon. We believe their chances of challenging for runners-up spot are better than those odds suggest.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nice to win Ligue 1 (w/o) PSG @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/55/french-ligue-1-winner-2023-24-without-psg/924.370682797" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/55/french-ligue-1-winner-2023-24-without-psg/924.370682797">Back Rennes <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b> and Nice <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> in the Ligue 1 Winner Without PSG market (split your stakes)</a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 Ligue 1 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 108pts<br>Returned: +125.17pts<br>P/L: +17.17pts (15.9% ROI)</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca every weekend in August, starting on 4th-6th. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB1FREESTATIC">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.2158" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.2158">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%202023-24%20Predictions%3A%20Rennes%20and%20Nice%20the%20smart%20selections%20to%20surprise%20near%20top%20of%20table&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-2023-24-outright-markets-rennes-and-nice-the-smart-selections-to-surprise-near-the-top-of-th-080823-164.html&text=Ligue%201%202023-24%20Predictions%3A%20Rennes%20and%20Nice%20the%20smart%20selections%20to%20surprise%20near%20top%20of%20table" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/free-football-acca-every-weekend-in-august-kick-off-the-season-with-betfair-offer-260723-204.html">Claim Your Completely Free Football Acca: Opt-in each weekend in August</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/DESIGNS-109020_BF-SOS_2023-FreeAcca_1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/DESIGNS-109020_BF-SOS_2023-FreeAcca_1280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-new-offer-and-market-faqs-290623-1171.html">Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout: Read your FAQs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/912722dd3f6c6c676dc7777577e467d9a2a62166.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/912722dd3f6c6c676dc7777577e467d9a2a62166.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-odds-the-10-most-likely-players-to-switch-clubs-120723-200.html">Summer Transfer Odds: The 10 most likely players to switch clubs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 James Ward Prowse Southampton 2022 pre season.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20James%20Ward%20Prowse%20Southampton%202022%20pre%20season.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-2023-24-preview-and-best-bets-for-the-season-ahead-050823-140.html">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: Kevin Hatchard's best bets from 8/11 to 125/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-antepost-betting-tips-and-23-23-predictions-the-best-oddsonthat-selections-from-4-5-to-25-1-310723-718.html">Premier League 2023-24 Tips: The best #OddsOnThat selections from 4/5 to 25/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-trophies-betting-odds-man-city-25-1-to-repeat-treble-010723-200.html">Premier League Trophies: Man City 25/1 to repeat last season's treble success</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-tips-back-our-first-round-four-fold-at-odds-close-to-71-070823-629.html">EFL Cup Tips: Back our first round four-fold at odds close to 7/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">More French Ligue 1</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1691518346" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
French Ligue 1
Ligue 1 2023-24 Predictions: Rennes and Nice the smart selections to surprise near top of table
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
Glorious Goodwood
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket