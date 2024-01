Table toppers PSG hitting top gear

BTTS a frequent outcome between these two

It's all been a bit quiet in Ligue 1 this season, perhaps a bit too quiet. After a slow start that saw PSG lag behind the likes of Nice and Monaco at the start of the campaign, form since has propelled them back to the top of the pile.

That doesn't mean to say that they're unbeatable however, and Lens will fancy their chances when they host the French giants on Sunday.

It's a battle between last season's top two, the usual suspects versus the surprise package. Lens finished just a single point behind PSG last term, and they'll be out for blood.

Leg 1: PSG to Win

Luis Enrique's shaky start both domestically and in Europe had fans calling for his head during the early stages of his tenure, but he seems to have steadied the ship, and the pressure has cooled.

PSG now sit top of the table, having won 10 of their last 12, and without losing a game in that run.

Across that run, they've netted a staggering 32 times, and have conceded just eight, enough to suggest that Lens are in for a long night.

Even then, Lens aren't quite the outfit they were last season. They've seriously struggled to replace the goals of Lois Openda, and Seko Fofana has been a huge miss in the heart of the midfield.

Whilst a run of 11 games unbeaten has seen them back up to 7th, a dreadful start that saw them lose four of their five, as well as a loss to Nice last time out, shows that they're a way off this season.

Enrique's men dispatched of Lens 3-1 earlier this campaign, and I'd expect something similar here.

Leg 2: BTTS - Yes

Whilst I expect them to lose, Lens can make a game of this.

In fact, they've made a habit of scoring against PSG, and whilst the Parisian outfit should control the game, I do see goals.

PSG are simply too good a team to keep out. They've scored in all but two of their league games this season, and Lens' loss to Nice suggests that their defence can be breached.

Not to mention, both teams to score has actually landed in four of PSG's last five. So, whilst I expect the away side to win, Lens slight resurgence should give them the confidence to ruin PSG's hopes of a clean sheet.

This is a selection that's landed in the last six meetings between these two, and in all but one game since Lens' return to the top flight in 2020. With that in mind, more goals look likely.

Leg 3: Elye Wahi 1+ fouls

Young centre forward Elye Wahi has been hugely disappointing for Lens since his summer move from Montpellier.

Brought in to replace the reliable and free-scoring Lois Openda, Wahi has just two goals to his name in 14 league appearances.

It's not been for the want of trying, he works hard, he crunches into tackles, and if anything, his frustration is reflected in the number of fouls he commits.

Wahi is averaging 1.82 fouls per 90, but the important thing here is that he's consistent. He's started just eight times in Ligue 1 this season, and has committed a foul in seven of those games.

Now, the PSG defenders don't necessarily draw a lot of fouls, but they will have a lot of the ball. There's no doubt that Wahi will be chasing them non-stop, and his aggressive press will get him into trouble.

Odds of 2/91.22 is a solid bet builder addition for a player with such eye catching stats for this market, and I'm all over it.

Leg 4: Facundo Medina 2+ fouls

Argentinian centre back Facundo Medina is priced at 11/102.11 for two fouls on Sunday evening, and given the stats, that's fantastic value.

Physical, aggressive, and at times naive, Medina's night won't be made any easier given his likely opponents.

But even then, he doesn't make things simple for himself. He's averaging a staggering 1.83 fouls per 90, a quite shocking stat given he only averages 2.39 attempted tackles per 90.

His success rate in that department is awful, and has seen him commit two or more fouls on eight occasions this season.

Now what about that dreaded PSG front line? Well, the likes of Kolo-Muani, Dembele, and Mbappe draw 2.36, 1.79, and 1.62 fouls per 90 respectively. If that isn't sounding danger alarms for the Lens centre back, then I'm not sure what will.

Medina will be under huge pressure here, and surely that has to tell at some point.

