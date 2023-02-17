</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-to-back-from-11-5-to-a-10-1-bet-builder-150223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats MD23: 10 bets to back from 11/5 to a 10/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-arsenal-tips-and-best-bets-gunners-price-point-holds-plenty-of-appeal-160223-766.html">Aston Villa v Arsenal: Gunners price holds plenty of appeal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html">Newcastle v Liverpool: Back Salah to score at St James' Park</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-fresh-281-and-161-plays-for-betfair-ascot-chase-day-160223-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has fresh 28/1 and 16/1 plays for Betfair Ascot Chase day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-delighted-to-be-on-janidil-in-a-high-class-race-170223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Delighted to be on Janidil in a high class race</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-pic-dorhy-in-form-of-his-life-ahead-of-betfair-ascot-chase-160223-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Pic D'Orhy in form of his life ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/multan-sultans-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-stronger-sultans-a-pick-170223-194.html">Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Stronger Sultans a pick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-second-test-tips-warner-on-the-wane-in-delhi-150223-194.html">India v Australia Second Test Tips: Warner on the wane in Delhi</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-islamabad-united-psl-tips-more-big-runs-expected-150223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Islamabad United PSL Tips: More big runs expected</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Angus Robertson rated favourite to replace Sturgeon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-genesis-invitational-tips-rafa-up-by-two-at-halfway-170223-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rafa up by two at halfway </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-genesis-invitational-and-thailand-classic-130223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Genesis Invitational and Thailand Classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-genesis-invitational-first-round-leader-tips-back-bradley-150223-719.html">The Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Back Bradley</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html">Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-lvii-betting-tips---bet-builders-for-kansas-city-chiefs-v-philadelphia-eagles-100223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII: The best five Bet Builders for the big game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/leigh-wood-v-mauricio-lara-tips-back-the-big-punching-mexican-for-another-upset-win-170223-746.html">Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara: Back the big-punching Mexican for another upset win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bad Man Betting's PSG v Lille Tips: Kylian Mbappe inspires 8/1 boosted Bet Builder</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad-man-betting/">Bad Man Betting</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-17">17 February 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Bad Man Betting's PSG v Lille Tips: Kylian Mbappe inspires 8/1 boosted Bet Builder", "name": "Bad Man Betting's PSG v Lille Tips: Kylian Mbappe inspires 8/1 boosted Bet Builder", "description": "@BadManBetting is off to the French capital for one of this weekend's top European fixtures as table topping PSG host fifth placed Lille on Sunday. The Betfa...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/bad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/bad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-17T16:17:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-17T17:06:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christophe Galtier - 1280.320x213.jpg", "articleBody": "@BadManBetting is off to the French capital for one of this weekend's top European fixtures as table topping PSG host fifth placed Lille on Sunday. The Betfair traders have boosted the four-legged Bet Builder to 8/1, so read on to grab that price here... Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.57 Mbappe to Score Anytime @ 1.83 Lille to Have 4+ Corners @ 1.57 Lille to Receive the Most Cards @ 2.1 Ligue 1 has treated us to some fantastic games this season and Sunday's Lunchtime showdown between PSG and Lille, live on BT Sport 1, should be no different. Lille certainly would have felt hard done by after their 7-1 loss at the hands of the league leaders earlier this season, and they'll have the bit between their teeth to make amends in this encounter. A 3-1 loss to Monaco last weekend highlights the potential fragility of this PSG side and suggests that Lille could have some success here. With both teams having plenty to play for, this really is the ideal game for a Bet Builder. Over 2.5 Goals A loss for PSG could see the chasing pack cut their lead at the top of the table to just two points. A win for Lille puts them right in the mix for a Champions League place. Even at this stage of the season, this is such an important game, and such a narrative screams goals. The goals have been flowing for both sides this season. PSG fixtures have averaged 3.24 goals (75 in 23), whilst Lille come in at 2.91 goals per game (67 in 23). Over 2.5 goals is a selection that's landed in 65% of PSG's league outings, and 52% of Lille's. Given the circumstances, I expect that target to be hit again. PSG have kept just the one clean sheet in their last eight, and have scored at least two in six of these games. Lille have scored multiple goals in their last two and should absolutely take confidence from the Parisians' defensive woes. If that wasn't enough, at least three goals have been scored in each of the last three league games between these two. Mbappe to Score Anytime It perhaps comes as no surprise that PSG suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions for the first time since September 2020 in Mbappe's absence. The talismanic Frenchman tops the scoring charts for his side, with 13 goals in just 19 Ligue 1 appearances. He's found the back of the net once every 113 minutes. Mbappe is yet to really hit his stride since returning from the World Cup, but in Lille, he faces an opponent that should provide with the opportunity he needs to get back on track. He's scored four in his last two games against Sunday's opponents, and another goal this weekend would be welcomed by both PSG fans and punters alike. Lille concede 1.17 goals per 90, and with Mbappe averaging 2.21 shots on target per 90, he should find ample opportunity with which to score. Back the boosted Bet Builder here @ 8/1 Lille 4+ Corners There's a genuine chance for Lille to buck the trend somewhat in this one. PSG don't tend to concede too many corners but that's a stat that's been challenged of late. Lille themselves average 5.52 corners per game, no surprise when you have the likes of Bamba, Zhergova, and David all running forward at pace and forcing defenders into challenges. In fact, this number increases away from home to 5.64. With PSG's recent struggles defensively, Lille will look to take the game to their opponents. They should force a few corners as a result. PSG conceded five corners to Bayern Munich, and a further six earlier in the month to Marseille. With the likes of Messi and Neymar offering the full backs little in the way of protection, wide areas can be used to Lille's benefit. Lille to Receive the Most Cards With so much to play for, and perhaps the distant memory of a 7-1 defeat still lingering in their minds, it would hardly be surprising to see Lille do whatever it takes to get a result. Lille's card averages make for solid reading as it is; 1.94 cards per game is accompanied by the fact that they've received at least two in seven of their 11 away games. With PSG likely to control proceedings, Lille cards should be a given, and the midfield battle is one to watch. Benjamin Andre and Angel Gomes have picked up nine cards between them this season, and average 1.80 and 1.89 fouls per 90 respectively. Contending with the likes of Marco Veratti and Carlos Soler will be no mean feat, with the pair drawing 1.88 and 1.60 fouls per 90. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christophe%20Galtier%20-%201280.jpg", "height": 853, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Bad Man Betting" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christophe Galtier - 1280.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christophe Galtier - 1280.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christophe Galtier - 1280.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christophe Galtier - 1280.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="PSG manager Christoph Galtier will bring Kylian Mbappe back into the team."> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Back Bad Man Betting's boosted Bet Builder at 8/1</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/french-ligue-1\/paris-st-g-v-lille\/32085872","entry_title":"Bad Man Betting\u0027s PSG v Lille Tips: Kylian Mbappe inspires 8\/1 boosted Bet Builder"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20PSG%20v%20Lille%20Tips%3A%20Kylian%20Mbappe%20inspires%208%2F1%20boosted%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html&text=Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20PSG%20v%20Lille%20Tips%3A%20Kylian%20Mbappe%20inspires%208%2F1%20boosted%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><a href="https://twitter.com/BadManBetting">@BadManBetting</a> is off to the French capital for one of this weekend's top European fixtures as table topping PSG host fifth placed Lille on Sunday. The Betfair traders have boosted the four-legged Bet Builder to 8/1, so read on to grab that price here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><span>Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.57</span></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><span>Mbappe to Score Anytime @ 1.83</span></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><span>Lille to Have 4+ Corners @ 1.57</span></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><span>Lille to Receive the Most Cards @ 2.1</span></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span><strong>Ligue 1</strong> has treated us to some fantastic games this season and Sunday's Lunchtime showdown between <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872">PSG and Lille</a>, live on BT Sport 1, should be no different. </span></p><p><span>Lille certainly would have felt hard done by after their <strong>7-1 loss</strong> at the hands of the league leaders earlier this season, and they'll have the bit between their teeth to make amends in this encounter.</span></p><p><strong>A 3-1 loss to Monaco</strong> last weekend highlights the potential fragility of this PSG side and suggests that Lille could have some success here. With both teams having plenty to play for, this really is the ideal game for a <a href="http://www.badmantipster.com/predictions/bet-builder-stats-packs">Bet Builder</a>.</p><h2><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></h2><p><strong><span> </span></strong></p><p><span>A loss for PSG could see the chasing pack cut their lead at the top of the table to just <strong>two points</strong>. A win for<strong> Lille </strong>puts them right in the mix for a <strong>Champions League place.</strong></span></p><p>Even at this stage of the season, this is such an important game, and such a <strong>narrative screams goals.</strong></p><p>The goals have been flowing for both sides this season. PSG fixtures have averaged <strong>3.24 goals (75 in 23),</strong> whilst Lille come in at 2.91 goals per game (67 in 23).</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Over 2.5 goals is a selection that's landed in 65% of PSG's league outings, and 52% of Lille's. Given the circumstances, I expect that target to be hit again.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>PSG have kept just the <strong>one clean sheet in their last eight</strong>, and have scored at least two in six of these games. Lille have scored multiple goals in their last two and should absolutely take confidence from the Parisians' defensive woes.</p><p>If that wasn't enough, <strong>at least three goals have been scored</strong> in each of the last three league games between these two.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872"><strong>Mbappe to Score Anytime</strong></a></h2><p><span> </span></p><p><span>It perhaps comes as no surprise that PSG suffered <strong>three consecutive defeats</strong> in all competitions for the first time since September 2020 in Mbappe's absence.</span></p><p><span>The talismanic Frenchman tops the scoring charts for his side, with <strong>13 goals in just 19 Ligue 1 appearances</strong>. He's found the back of the net once every 113 minutes.</span></p><p><span>Mbappe is yet to really hit his stride since returning from the World Cup, but in Lille, he faces an opponent that should provide with the opportunity he needs to get back on track.</span><span></span></p><p><span>He's scored four in his last two games against Sunday's opponents, and another goal this weekend would be welcomed by both PSG fans and punters alike.</span></p><p><span>Lille concede <strong>1.17 goals per 90</strong>, and with <strong>Mbappe averaging 2.21</strong> shots on target per 90, he should find ample opportunity with which to score.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the boosted Bet Builder here @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxs&bssId=52760550&bsmSt=1676808000000&bsmId=924.347439490&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32085872&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=8261d2729c368550fb874868808dfaa602b77a3a&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=c1955461-5776-11ed-bddc-fa163ea6da03&bsGroup=32085872" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8/1</a></div><h2><strong><span>Lille 4+ Corners</span></strong></h2><p><strong><span> </span></strong></p><p><span>There's a genuine chance for Lille to buck the trend somewhat in this one. PSG don't tend to concede too many corners but that's a stat that's been challenged of late.</span></p><p><span><strong>Lille themselves average 5.52</strong> corners per game, no surprise when you have the likes of <strong>Bamba, Zhergova, and David</strong> all running forward at pace and forcing defenders into challenges. </span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>In fact, this number increases away from home to 5.64. With PSG's recent struggles defensively, Lille will look to take the game to their opponents. They should <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">force a few corners as a result.</span></a></strong></p> </blockquote><p><span>PSG conceded five corners to <strong>Bayern Munich</strong>, and a further six earlier in the month to Marseille. With the likes of <strong>Messi and Neymar</strong> offering the full backs little in the way of protection, wide areas can be used to Lille's benefit.</span></p><h2><strong><span>Lille to Receive the Most Cards</span></strong></h2><p><strong><span> </span></strong></p><p><span>With so much to play for, and perhaps the distant memory of a 7-1 defeat still lingering in their minds, it would hardly be surprising to see Lille do <strong>whatever it takes </strong>to get a result.</span></p><p><span>Lille's card averages make for solid reading as it is;<strong> 1.94 cards per game </strong>is accompanied by the fact that they've received at least two in seven of their 11 away games.</span></p><p><span>With PSG likely to control proceedings, Lille cards should be a given, and the <strong>midfield battle is one to watch. </strong></span></p><p><span><strong>Benjamin Andre and Angel Gomes</strong> have picked up nine cards between them this season, and average 1.80 and 1.89 fouls per 90 respectively. Contending with the likes of <strong>Marco Veratti and Carlos Soler</strong> will be no mean feat, with the pair drawing 1.88 and 1.60 fouls per 90. </span></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Liverpool this weekend. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB180223">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href>Back our boosted #Oddsonthat Bet Builder here @ 8/1</a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/french-ligue-1\/paris-st-g-v-lille\/32085872","entry_title":"Bad Man Betting\u0027s PSG v Lille Tips: Kylian Mbappe inspires 8\/1 boosted Bet Builder"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/paris-st-g-v-lille/32085872">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20PSG%20v%20Lille%20Tips%3A%20Kylian%20Mbappe%20inspires%208%2F1%20boosted%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fbad-man-betting-psg-v-lille-ligue-1-tips-kylian-mbappe-inspires-8-1-boosted-bet-builder-170223-1225.html&text=Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20PSG%20v%20Lille%20Tips%3A%20Kylian%20Mbappe%20inspires%208%2F1%20boosted%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-managerial-appointments-to-inspire-weekend-triumphs-170223-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Managerial appointments to inspire weekend triumphs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/gameiro_strasbourg.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/gameiro_strasbourg.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-fa-cup-and-more-1-270123-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for FA Cup and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Casemiro%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lens-and-lyon-to-secure-away-day-wins-270123-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Lens and Lyon to secure away-day wins</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Blanc_Lyon_2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Blanc_Lyon_2022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-16-100223-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/potter-chelsea-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/potter-chelsea-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-md-22-score-predictions-goals-galore-in-leicester-but-not-many-in-merseyside-100223-200.html">Premier League MD 22 Score Predictions: Goals in Leicester but not in Merseyside</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MaddisonKane1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MaddisonKane1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-seven-bets-for-saturday-from-odds-of-evens-to-8-1-090223-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Seven bets for Saturday from Evens to 8/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bff9cd2b61e812a96da2073b0fe78d25e852e873.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/bff9cd2b61e812a96da2073b0fe78d25e852e873.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">More French Ligue 1</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class="active "> French Ligue 1 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1676662525" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
French Ligue 1
Bad Man Betting's PSG v Lille Tips: Kylian Mbappe inspires 8/1 boosted Bet Builder
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket