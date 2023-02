Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.57

Mbappe to Score Anytime @ 1.83

Lille to Have 4+ Corners @ 1.57

Lille to Receive the Most Cards @ 2.1

Ligue 1 has treated us to some fantastic games this season and Sunday's Lunchtime showdown between PSG and Lille, live on BT Sport 1, should be no different.

Lille certainly would have felt hard done by after their 7-1 loss at the hands of the league leaders earlier this season, and they'll have the bit between their teeth to make amends in this encounter.

A 3-1 loss to Monaco last weekend highlights the potential fragility of this PSG side and suggests that Lille could have some success here. With both teams having plenty to play for, this really is the ideal game for a Bet Builder.

Over 2.5 Goals

A loss for PSG could see the chasing pack cut their lead at the top of the table to just two points. A win for Lille puts them right in the mix for a Champions League place.

Even at this stage of the season, this is such an important game, and such a narrative screams goals.

The goals have been flowing for both sides this season. PSG fixtures have averaged 3.24 goals (75 in 23), whilst Lille come in at 2.91 goals per game (67 in 23).

Over 2.5 goals is a selection that's landed in 65% of PSG's league outings, and 52% of Lille's. Given the circumstances, I expect that target to be hit again.

PSG have kept just the one clean sheet in their last eight, and have scored at least two in six of these games. Lille have scored multiple goals in their last two and should absolutely take confidence from the Parisians' defensive woes.

If that wasn't enough, at least three goals have been scored in each of the last three league games between these two.

It perhaps comes as no surprise that PSG suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions for the first time since September 2020 in Mbappe's absence.

The talismanic Frenchman tops the scoring charts for his side, with 13 goals in just 19 Ligue 1 appearances. He's found the back of the net once every 113 minutes.

Mbappe is yet to really hit his stride since returning from the World Cup, but in Lille, he faces an opponent that should provide with the opportunity he needs to get back on track.

He's scored four in his last two games against Sunday's opponents, and another goal this weekend would be welcomed by both PSG fans and punters alike.

Lille concede 1.17 goals per 90, and with Mbappe averaging 2.21 shots on target per 90, he should find ample opportunity with which to score.

Back the boosted Bet Builder here @ 8/1

Lille 4+ Corners

There's a genuine chance for Lille to buck the trend somewhat in this one. PSG don't tend to concede too many corners but that's a stat that's been challenged of late.

Lille themselves average 5.52 corners per game, no surprise when you have the likes of Bamba, Zhergova, and David all running forward at pace and forcing defenders into challenges.

In fact, this number increases away from home to 5.64. With PSG's recent struggles defensively, Lille will look to take the game to their opponents. They should force a few corners as a result.

PSG conceded five corners to Bayern Munich, and a further six earlier in the month to Marseille. With the likes of Messi and Neymar offering the full backs little in the way of protection, wide areas can be used to Lille's benefit.

Lille to Receive the Most Cards

With so much to play for, and perhaps the distant memory of a 7-1 defeat still lingering in their minds, it would hardly be surprising to see Lille do whatever it takes to get a result.

Lille's card averages make for solid reading as it is; 1.94 cards per game is accompanied by the fact that they've received at least two in seven of their 11 away games.

With PSG likely to control proceedings, Lille cards should be a given, and the midfield battle is one to watch.

Benjamin Andre and Angel Gomes have picked up nine cards between them this season, and average 1.80 and 1.89 fouls per 90 respectively. Contending with the likes of Marco Veratti and Carlos Soler will be no mean feat, with the pair drawing 1.88 and 1.60 fouls per 90.