Football Bet of the Day: Young pretenders to fall short

Title chasers to falter again

Zurich v St Gallen

Saturday 25 July, 19:30

We got stuck in the starting blocks in Switzerland last night, as Wil beat Aarau 3-1, but there was only one first-half goal. A tough one to take, but we'll puff out our chests and push on.

We're moving up a level in the same country, because St Gallen have already brought us a winner this week, and I think they'll yield another as they visit Zurich.

St Gallen have been surprise title contenders in the Super League this term, but the wheels are coming off in spectacular fashion. FCSG were spanked 5-0 at home by Basel in midweek, and they now find themselves five points behind defending champions and league leaders Young Boys. St Gallen have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since August, and tonight they face a Zurich side that smashed them 4-0 a month ago.

Zurich have lost their last three games, but two of those were against Basel and Young Boys. They seem to have cracked how to play St Gallen, having beaten them in all three meetings this season. Overall, they have won seven of their last 13 league matches at the Stadion Letzigrund.

St Gallen are a young team, they are feeling the pressure, and have won just one of their last five top-flight matches. They seem to hate playing Zurich, and I think they are far too short for the win here at [1.75]. I'll lay them against a team that's playing with no pressure.

If you're looking for an alternative angle, it's worth backing Over 3.5 Goals at [1.86]. That bet has landed in 17 of St Gallen's 33 league games, and 18 of Zurich's 32.

