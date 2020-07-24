To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Where there's a Wil there's a way to score early

Aarau in action in Switzerland
We're checking in with Aarau tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

We're going back to Switzerland, and Kev hopes for a cracking first half between Wil and Aarau.

"Nine of Aarau's ten post-lockdown games have featured at least two first-half goals, and they've conceded more goals before the break than anyone in the division."

Back Over 1.5 First Half Goals at [2.0]

Swiss stars won't hang about

Wil v Aarau
Friday 24 July, 19:30

We weren't quite on the Nottingham Forest scale of falling agonisingly short last night, but it was still annoyingly that the third goal we needed from Kalmar's 1-1 draw with Sirius never arrived. We move back to Switzerland, because Wil are facing Aarau in the second-tier Challenge League, and there's every reason to think that we'll see a rip-roaring start.

Neither team is in relegation danger, but neither is anywhere near the promotion places either, so they are totally free of pressure. The avenue to profit here should be goals, as Wil's 32 games have featured 102 goals, while Aarau's 32 league matches have featured a whopping 131 goals.

The market has adjusted to this, with Over 3.5 Goals trading at [1.84]. Since the post-COVID resumption, nine of Aarau's ten league games have featured at least four goals, including a 4-1 win over tonight's opponents Wil. As for the visitors, five of their ten second-tier outings since the league resumed have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.

The avenue I'm heading down is the Over 1.5 First Half Goals market, which yields a price of evens. That bet has landed in all but one of Aarau's post-lockdown games, and six of Wil's last ten league outings. Aarau have conceded 37 first-half goals, an even worse record than rock-bottom Chiasso, while Wil's tally of 27 is the worst in the top half.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 107
Points Returned: 88.6
P/L: -18.4 points

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 1.5 First Half Goals at [2.0]

Swiss Challenge League: FC Wil v Aarau (First Half Goals 1.5)

Show Hide

Friday 24 July, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 1.5 Goals
Over 1.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kevin Hatchard,

More Football Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles