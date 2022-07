The Open Championship is just a week away - get an early view here - and the world's best golfers are warming up for St Andrews at this week's Scottish Open.

The action is already underway at the Renaissance Club, with 14 of the world's top 15 taking part, and you can get the best bets that our experts picked before the off.

Keep up with the action, and the latest in the betting, from Steve Rawlings' in-play blog.

At the time of writing (Thursday afternoon) we don't yet know who will be in this weekend's Wimbledon finals. Simona Halep 2.186/5 is the only player left in the women's draw who has previously won the title. She's the favourite in the outright market, ahead of Ons Jabeur 2.26/5, to lift the title after Saturday's final.

In the men's, British player Cameron Norrie 32.031/1 is the big outsider because he has to play favourite and six-time champion Novak Djokovic 1.331/3 in the semi-finals on Friday. Nick Kyrgios 6.611/2 and Rafael Nadal 13.5 face off in the other semi.

Our tennis betting experts Dan Weston and Sean Calvert will preview every match and recommend their best bets.

Euro 2022 got underway on Thursday with a 1-0 victory for England over Austria and this weekend more of the tournament's heavyweights are in action.

Fans will get a first look at favourites Spain when they play Finland on Friday night while, a little later, Germany take on Denmark, with Kevin Hatchard previewing both matches.

There are four more matches across the weekend, including defending champions Netherlands' showdown with Sweden, and we will have betting previews of them all.

Our tipster Tony Calvin sees this Saturday as one of the biggest in the horse racing calendar. He's already made the case for backing three runners in the John Smiths Cup at York.

In his Saturday Racing Tips column, which lands on Thursday evening, Tony tell you where he's putting his money on day three of the July Festival at Newmarket.

We'll also have tips from Kevin Blake, Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore's exclusive insight on his rides at Belmont Park and much more from our horse racing experts.

Formula 1 drivers get little respite following the drama of last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone and there's no reason to think there will be any let up in the excitement at the Red Bull Ring in Austria this Sunday.

Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen is the favourite to win the race but, as we saw at Silverstone, anything is possible in F1 at the moment.