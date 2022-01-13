To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Weekend Betting Preview: Premier League, NFL, Masters snooker, more

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte faces Arsenal for the first time as Spurs manager

Find out how to get the best betting insight for a big weekend of sport in the Premier League, NFL, Australian Open build-up, Masters snooker and more...

"The race to reach the Super Bowl on 13 February really hots up this weekend with the first round of the post-season play-offs. Mike Carlson will preview every game on Friday."

Premier League returns with key clashes

The Premier League returns with two of Europe's strongest sides - Man City and Chelsea - going head to head at the Etihad on Saturday. Our tactical expert Alex Keble thinks there will be goals and he's also backing Spurs to score a famous victory in Sunday's north London derby.

As ever, we've got previews and tips for every Premier League match this weekend, starting with Brighton v Crystal Palace - aka England's most tenuous derby - on Friday evening.

Murray finds form in Australian Open warm-up

The Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of 2022 - starts on Monday and, while all the talk has been about Novak Djokovic for the past week, there is good news for British tennis fans. Andy Murray and Dan Evans have both reached the semi-finals of The ATP Sydney, a warm-up event for the main event in Melbourne.

Murray will play Reilly Opelka is his semi-final on Friday morning while Evans is up against Aslan Karatsev from noon UK time.

Novak Djokovic Melbourne practice.jpg

From Monday we'll have daily tips for the pick of the matches at the Australian Open from our tennis betting expert Dan Weston.

Masters set for another thrilling finale

The UK Masters snooker is at the quarter-final stage with the semi-finals to come on Friday and Saturday, followed by the final on Sunday. Defending champion Judd Trump and seven time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan are both still very much in contention.

ronnie o'sullivan 1280x720.jpg

Neither faces an easy path to the final, though, so get tips every day from Paul Krishnamurty to find out about the best betting angles.

Horse racing - Nicholls aiming for wins at Kempton and Warwick

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has runners at Kempton and Warwick on Saturday and, as ever, you can get his exclusive views on them all. One of his runners, Threeunderfive, is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory.

Our tipster Tony Calvin has already offered his early take on the action at both meetings and he'll be back on Friday with a more up to date view and recommended bets.

We'll also have tips from Kevin Blake and Kate Tracey for the pick of Saturday's action.

NFL - Brady's Buccs in first round of play-offs

The race to reach the Super Bowl on 13 February really hots up this weekend with the first round of the post-season play-offs.

0e3cb0367e26e58d506b588486da925e15e5c5c9.jpg

Las Vegas Raiders scraped in with a dramatic win last weekend and now get the first knockout round underway on Saturday against Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday sees the bulk of the action with defending champions Tampa Bay hosting Philadelphia Eagles one of three mouthwatering showdowns on the menu.

NFL expert Mike Carlson will preview every game on Friday and recommend his three bets for the round. Not to be missed.

