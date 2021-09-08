Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Poland v England: Back Lewandowski to score but Three Lions to take the points

Poland v England

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on ITV 1

Can England make it three wins out of three when they go to Warsaw to play Poland. It should be the toughest game of the qualifying campaign for Gareth Southgate's men.

Paul Higham says: "England are huge 1.684/6 favourites for victory, with Poland 6.611/2 outsiders and the draw priced at 3.7511/4. The last time the teams met in Poland the game ended 1-1 and five of the last seven meetings in Poland have ended in draws.

"While a draw could never be ruled out, England's recent displays point to another professional performance and an away win - but doing that without letting Lewandowski score looks an even taller order. The Bayern Munich man has 72 international goals and he'll give England's new defensive solidity a real test.

"Both teams have scored in 10 of Poland's last 11 games so the big question is whether the hosts can stick one past Jordan Pickford. Odds of 2.166/5 say both teams can score and, with Poland having failed to score just once in the last 14 games, they can keep up their end of the bargain and grab a rare goal against the Three Lions."

Poland v England: Back Harry to use his head

Paul Higham has an additional wager for his Wednesday football tip and it centres around a certain defender getting up from back and going for goal.

Paul says: "England had 10 shots with four on target in the last game against Poland and this time the likes of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane will be popular in Bet Builders for shots on target.

"All three hit the target though still comes out at shorter odds than the focus of our bet, and it's England's other Harry - Man Utd defender Maguire - who looks a bit overpriced at 23/10 to have a shot on target against Poland.

"Maguire's actually scored in his last two World Cup qualifiers - against Hungary last week and against Poland back in March - and he's a regular in the shots on target column for his country."

Wales v Estonia: Bale can help Dragons outscore visitors

Wales v Estonia

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on S4C

Wales banked a crucial late win over Belarus and hat-trick hero Gareth Bale will be the key man as the hosts try to secure three more points on Wednesday evening.

Dave Tindall says: "It would surely be a miracle for Wales to overhaul leaders Belgium in World Cup Qualifying Group E but they now have a live chance to clinch second place ahead of the Czech Republic.

"The Czechs are a point ahead but Wales have two games in hand and, with their group rivals not in action on Wednesday, this is the chance for Robert Page's men to go two points clear...

"The obvious way of trying to get some sort of decent price in an odds mismatch like this is asking if the underdog is capable of getting on the scoresheet. From the evidence so far in this group, Estonia certainly can. Not only have they found the net frequently but Wales were carved open rather easily by Belarus on several occasions.

"The boost in price is significant as, from untouchable 1/6 shots, Wales are a quite acceptable 12/5 in the Match Odds and Both teams to Score market on the Sportsbook.

"That's certainly worth a look but I won't ignore the basic Both teams to Score market at 3.02/1 on the exchange and that's my opening bet."

Northern Ireland v Switzerland Tips: Spoils to be shared at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Wednesday 8 September, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Switzerland will be tough opponents for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park and a draw could be the option to back.

Paul Robinson says: "The Swiss are second in Group C, just four points behind Italy, with two games in hand. They picked up a really good point against the Italians on Saturday, keeping their hopes of topping the group alive.

"Murat Yakin has taken over the Head Coach role from Vladimir Petković who departed after the Euros. He has made a good start with a 2-1 friendly victory over Greece and a draw with Italy...

"I don't see many goals in this game, but 1.645/8 for Under 2.5 doesn't overly tempt me. Norn are sure to try and keep this as tight as possible, and while the visitors can be dangerous, it's not like they are the likes of France or England.

"Over 2.5 Goals is trading at around the 2.47/5 mark, which might appeal to some people who look at the recent scorelines of the two teams, but it's not for me, and this is a pretty high stakes game - which often results in a cagey affair."

Belarus v Belgium: Visitors will thrash hosts again

Belarus 29.028/1 v Belgium 1.162/13; The Draw 9.28/1

Kick off, 19:45

Belgium are running away with top spot in their group and, with one of the strongest attacks in world football, should run riot against Belarus.

Dan Fitch says: "Belgium have just beaten second placed Czech Republic 3-0 and are now six points clear at the top of Group E. Belarus surrendered a 2-1 lead in their 3-2 defeat by Wales and, with Belgium having beaten them 8-0 in March, look destined to lose again.

"A Belgium win and over 3.5 goals is 2.68/5."

Greece v Sweden: Get on goals

Greece v Sweden

Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports Red Button)

Unbeaten Greece entertain in-form Sweden in World Cup qualifying this evening and there are compelling reasons to think both teams can find the back of the net.

Tobias Gourlay says: "In World Cup qualifying group B, Greece have drawn their first three matches, while Sweden have won their first three. We're interested in the odds-against price on both teams to score in Athens tonight.

"Greece have played seven matches in 2021. Both teams have scored in all seven. The Greeks have scored regularly against decent European opposition (Spain, Belgium, Switzerland) and should fancy their chances of netting against another Euro 2020 outfit today.

"Sweden are favourites to win this one, but they have conceded in four consecutive matches since sneaking past Slovakia 1-0 early in Euro 2020. BTTS was the right bet in all four of those games and we will take the juicy price on nets to bulge at both ends this evening."