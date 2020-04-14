Football Bet of the Day: Back a win for Walter

Leaky visitors to fall again

Walter Ferretti v Deportivo Las Sabanas

Wednesday 16 April, 23:30

A Belarusian borefest kicked off our week, as our boys Slavia Mozyr couldn't find a winner in a 0-0 draw with Ruh Brest, despite the visitors being reduced to ten men on 63 minutes.

There are no games anywhere to pique our interest on Tuesday, so we'll look ahead to tomorrow night's clash in Nicaragua between Walter Ferretti and Deportivo Las Sabanas.

Walter Ferretti isn't just one guy, although it would be quite funny to see how a 1 v 11 matchup would play out (you'll watch any sport in a lockdown.) The club's founder was called Walter Ferretti, and he kickstarted the organisation in 1984. DGPS, as it was called back then, was originally meant as a police team, but it became a professional outfit in 1987. Tragically, its founder was killed in a car crash a year later, and the club was renamed in his honour.

This season, Walter Ferretti are in the mix to qualify for the title playoff, which involves the top two clubs. They won't catch the leaders Managua, but they are four points behind second-placed Real Esteli, so two wins might do the trick.

Wednesday night's opponents, Deportivo Las Sabanas, are second from bottom, and have had a disappointing season. That's not a huge surprise, given they have little experience at this level, and were only founded 11 years ago. They have the worst defensive record in the division, having leaked 28 goals in 16 games, and 20 of those goals have been conceded on the road.

Deportivo have lost 4-1 at Managua, 5-0 at Juventus Managua and 4-1 at Real Madriz (that's not a typo.) Since winning promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history in 2019, they have lost 11 of their 19 road matches, including seven of the last nine.

Walter Ferretti have won four of their last five home games, including the last three. They won those games 7-0, 1-0 and 4-0. Given that they have to chase a win to have a chance of making the top two, I'll back them to win by two goals or more.

