Football Bet of the Day: Disaster for Vastra

Favourites to take the win

Vastra Ingelstad v Skabersjo

Monday March 30, 18:15

We're all taking a while to adjust to life under our new Belarusian football overlords, and Neman Grodno's 2-0 win over Vitebsk featured one goal too many for our Tobias. While he leafs through some Minsk-based literature, we'll head to Sweden, because there's a friendly today between Vastra Ingelstad and Skabersjo.

Skabersjo operate in Division 5 of Swedish football, which is the seventh tier, and have a modest recent record. They finished ninth in the league last season, and they haven't tasted life in the Division 4 since 2014, when they finished 11th and were relegated. Last season they were the picture of inconsistency, winning seven games, drawing seven and losing eight. The women's team have had far more success in their history, powering their way to the top flight in the 1980s.

Ten days ago, Skabersjo lost 4-3 at fellow Division 5 team Lunds SK in a friendly, and now they face local rivals Vastra Ingelstad, who are also from the Svedala municipality in southern Sweden. Vastra Ingelstad has a population of under a thousand inhabitants, and if you ever fancy taking a trip there, check out the beautifully decorated local church. The local team is in Division 6 South of the amateur ranks, and is yet to play a friendly ahead of the new season. A win over Skabersjo would be seen as something of an upset.

I won't pretend I'm an expert here, but Skabersjo play at a higher level and they have sharpened up with a recent friendly against decent opposition who are at their level. Skabersjo are the rightful favourites here, so let's back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.9].

