Turkish Super Lig Betting: Exciting title battle on in one of the last remaining leagues

Full steam ahead in the Turkish Super Lig, even if some games at present are being played behind closed doors.

Last weekend's Galatasaray vs Besiktas game was played in an empty stadium which had been disinfected before kick-off, for example.

However, there's a hugely exciting title race and relegation battle still in play, with only four points separating the top four teams, and four points separating the bottom six.

So what can we expect to look forward to over the coming days and weeks?

Well, we could have unrest among the league's players. Jon Obi Mikel, has been vociferous in suggesting he doesn't want to play football and that the rest of the season should be cancelled, and has taken matters into his own hands, leaving Trabzonspor this morning.

Four points separate top four

The former Chelsea man's table-topping Trabzonspor side, fresh from a 1-1 draw against second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir (who are level on points), are unbeaten in 19.

A fantastic run of form has seen them having scored in all but two of those matches, and managing four or more goals on six occasions.

Galatasaray bring up the podium and are sitting just three points behind the top two, with Sivasspor one place and one point further back.

Of all of the top four, Istanbul Basaksehir are in even better form than the front runners, having won four and drawn one of their last five.

Further, over the last two seasons, they've lost just eight games in total, and look well placed to challenge for their first ever title, having lost out by just two points last season.

With eight matches left of the 2019/20 campaign there are 24 points up for grabs, so there's plenty still to play for.

Goal difference in play

Of their remaining fixtures, Trabzonspor only have Galatasaray and Alanyaspor to play from the top six, as do Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth heads the goal scoring charts with 19 in 26 matches, though he's not found the net in the last four. Alanyaspor's Papiss Cisse has 16 goals in 24 games, but he too has been wayward recently, not scoring in five.

Fenerbahce (currently seventh and well off of the pace), Galatasaray and Besiktas (5th, 44 points) have won the title on 56 occasions between them. Trabzonspor have six and Bursaspor one.

Despite propping up the table and having conceded the most goals in the league, Kayserispor are the third highest scorers in the bottom six, and along with sixth-bottom Kasimpasa, they are the form team, having both won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five.

Yeni Malatyaspor and Rizespor are locked together on 25 points, and have drawn one and lost four of their last five fixtures, but the former are an incredible 16 goals better off, which might be worth an extra point in the shake up at the end of the campaign.

Both teams to score

A favoured bet in the Super Lig market is Both Teams To Score (BTTS). In 57% of games, that's precisely what has happened.

Similarly, just over 35% of matches have seen Over 3.5 Goals, roughly one in every three games.

While goals are never guaranteed, only 6% of Super Lig matches have ended goalless.

In terms of when the goals are hitting the net, roughly 26% come between mins 76-90, and 61% of total goals have been scored in the second halves of games.