Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Tuesday, 18:00

Saudi Arabia are on course to qualify for the World Cup after an excellent win over Japan. Our Asian football expert makes the case for backing the hosts on Tuesday.

Nathan Joyes says: "When China launched it's own Super League, expectations were high that the nation would improve considerably but with many of its domestic clubs folding in the last couple of seasons, football hasn't improved as expected across the nation.

"China have instead granted citizenships to Guangzhou's Cardoso Elkeson and Alan, both born in Brazil, as well as Guangzhou's Tyias Browning, born in England, in order to improve the national team.

"Yet they can't do this for their entire squad, which unfortunately leaves them behind in terms of quality and Saudi Arabia will be able to swoop and claim another vital three points.

"Saudi Arabia are continuing to shorten in the market having opened at 1.501/2 but you can back the home win and over 1.5 match goals at 1.804/5 which is great value considering China's leaky defence."

England v Hungary: Kane to come back with a bang at Wembley

19:45

Live on ITV 1

Followers of this column were rewarded when Paul Higham's bet on England to score over 4.5 against Andorra landed on Saturday. Now he tries to profit from Hungary's visit to Wembley...

Paul says: "England's strength in depth could not only see a few late goals but make sure we see a few goals - England to score three goals or more is another 2.01/1 shot on the Exchange and can be backed with confidence.

"One main reason for this confidence is Harry Kane and his incredible scoring run which has seen him score nine goals in 13 games for England in 2021 and on the verge of scoring 10 in a year for the second time.

"Kane scores a goal every 118 minutes on average in competitive games, not including friendlies, so he's doing it when it matters and after sitting it out in Andorra he'll be raring to get back on the scoring train at Wembley.

"That's the beauty with this England side - the likes of Kane and Sterling are still keen to prove themselves and are always hungry for goals. They'll keep on going as well so we're advising backing Kane to score twice at 3.02/1 to get a good run for your money."

Republic of Ireland v Qatar: Irish look to build momentum

Tuesday October 12, 19:45

Live On Sky Sports

Daniel McDonnell correctly tipped Ireland to win at odds-against in Baku on Saturday so find out if he thinks Stephen Kenny's men can make it two on the trot.

Daniel says: "Kenny has hinted at a couple of tweaks (to the side) with Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher a fine alternative to excellent Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. There is the option of rotating in the forward areas with Brighton's Aaron Connolly a man with a point to prove after his exclusion in Baku - although it's by no means guaranteed that he starts with goalscoring sub on Saturday Chiedozie Ogbene also in the equation.

"Derby's Jason Knight will strengthen midfield if he has overcome an illness. It's more likely that Kenny will mix things up later on in the game but the mission should be to bring an impressive second half showing on Saturday into the early exchanges here.

"Qatar are well drilled and fit as they spend a lot of time in camp with a view to the big prize next winter. However, they are slow starters within games and have conceded the first goal in six of the seven games in this European series. Ireland are [5/6] to win and you will do worse bets at those bets but the [15/8] about Half Time/Full Time is the way to go here."

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland: High-scoring affair not as unlikely as you think

19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Bulgaria remain fourth of five in Group C, level on points with Northern Ireland, but they have played a game more before the sides meet on Tuesday.

Paul Robinson says: "The betting is tight with both teams practically the same price to take the three points on the Betfair Exchange. As of writing, the visitors are 2.9215/8 for the win, with the hosts at 2.942/1 and the draw at 3.052/1.

"So basically it's about 2/1 for any of the three possible outcomes, and it's hard to argue against that. Both teams are on a similar kind of journey. They have relatively new managers who have struggled to win matches, while bringing through some more youthful players - either by choice or necessity...

"Price dictates everything in betting, and while I would suggest that this game is more likely to have two or fewer than three or more, the fact that Over 2.5 is as big as 3.052/1, means that I have to back it. Three of Bulgaria's last three have gone Over 2.5 anyway, as they have been beaten 3-0 and 3-1, while also winning 4-1 against Georgia."

Portugal v Luxembourg: Hosts will dominate

Portugal 1.11/10 v Luxembourg 38.037/1; The Draw 14.013/1

Tuesday 12 October, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Dan Fitch has recommended bets for 10 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday including Portugal at home to Luxembourg.

Dan says: Portugal beat Qatar 3-0 in a friendly over the weekend and now have a game in hand over the Group A leaders Serbia, who they trail by one point. Backing Portugal to win both halves raises their price to 1.9110/11.