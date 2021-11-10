Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

China v Oman: End to end game expected in UAE

China 2.747/4 v Oman 2.77/4, the Draw 3.3512/5

15:00

Home advantage has often been very important in Asian World Cup qualifiers which is why it is worth flagging that this match will be played a neutral venue behind closed doors.

Nathan Joyes says: "Due to the pandemic, China are playing their "home" matches in UAE or Qatar, with this one being hosted in Sharjah. After a dramatic 3-2 win over Vietnam in the 95th minute, China almost rescued a point against league leaders Saudi Arabia, falling to a narrow 3-2 defeat of their own.

"After a slow start to the group, failing to score against both Australia and Japan, they've mustered five goals in two matches and appear to be growing in confidence in front of goal. However, the same can't be said for their leaky defence, conceding nine in four matches to date.

"This offers Oman more than hope. It has been a mixed campaign for Oman so far, securing a shock win over Japan in Suita, as well as defeating the whipping boys Vietnam last time out. Sandwiched in between has been two defeats to Saudi Arabia and Australia, but with both of those squads far superior, Oman have proven themselves that they can go toe to toe against Asia's best."

Georgia v Sweden: Visitors will not concede

Georgia 8.615/2 v Sweden 1.51/2, the Draw 4.47/2

Thursday 11 November, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Sweden are 3.02/1 to win Group B and condemn Spain to the play-offs heading into their penultimate match so three points are a must for Janne Andersson's men in Batumi.

Dan Fitch says: "Sweden are the surprise leaders in Group B, holding a two point advantage over the Euro 2020 semi-finalists Spain.

The Swedes need a win to keep their qualification rivals at bay before they meet next week and can be backed to win to nil at 2.255/4. That bet has landed in four of their six qualifiers."

Republic of Ireland v Portugal: Ireland look to derail Portuguese train

Republic of Ireland 11.010/1 v Portugal 1.374/11, the Draw 5.39/2

19:45

Live On Sky Sports

Portugal come to Dublin on a World Cup mission but Stephen Kenny's Ireland side have their own motivations as they bid to build a winning run.

Daniel McDonnell says: "Portugal should win this game, but they will encounter a pumped up and in-form Ireland side who led until the 90th minute in the first meeting when Ronaldo bagged a late brace to break the all-time international goalscoring record.

"Portugal should learn lessons from that match, but Ireland do have the personnel capable of absorbing pressure with a view to striking on the counter.

"Skipper Seamus Coleman is fit again to come in at right wing back with Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens and James McClean contenders on the left with Shane Duffy set to be partnered by the experienced John Egan and the promising Andrew Omobamidele in a strong defensive shape.

"Ireland just need to tighten up in midfield when they lose possession and are likely to be quite compact in their shape to avoid unnecessary risks."

Greece v Spain: Away side will concede in victory

Greece 10.09/1 v Spain 1.454/9, the Draw 4.47/2

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Luis Enrique's men need to keep up the pressure on Group B leaders Sweden by beating Greece on Thursday evening.

Dan Fitch says: "Spain have made major strides this year, reaching the last four of Euro 2020 and the final of both the Olympics and the Nations League. Yet they have twice dropped points in Group B, drawing the reverse fixture with Greece and losing away at Sweden.

"With Spain conceding in four of their six qualifiers, it's worth taking a chance on the away win and both teams to score at 4.03/1."

Brazil v Colombia: Low scoring affair in Brazil

Brazil 1.454/9 v Colombia 9.28/1, the Draw 4.57/2

Friday, 00:30

Strictly speaking this is a Friday, as it kicks off at half-past midnight, but the Samba boys - [] favourite to win next year's World Cup - are worth staying up for.

Nathan Joyes says: "Qualification has been nothing short of a stroll in the park for Brazil, remaining unbeaten after 11 matches, winning ten of those in the process. They've conceded just four goals in those matches as well, with only one of those conceded on home soil.

"Colombia can have no real complaints either with their campaign, currently occupying fourth spot and they have the third best away record, only behind Brazil and Argentina. In fact, the only points dropped this campaign for Brazil was against Colombia, when the two teams shared a 0-0 draw back in November.

"Brazil have won all their home matches to date, but aside from their 4-1 victory over Uruguay, most of their matches have seen only one or two goals scored. Now facing the only side who were able to hold them, and with Colombia still trying to cement a qualification spot, expect a low scoring affair once more."