Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Torino v Empoli: Tough Toro time

Torino 1.814/5 v Empoli 5.24/1, the Draw 3.8514/5

17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

A mid-table clash from Serie A gets Thursday underway and our Italian expert thinks we'll see goals at both ends.

Chloe Beresford says: "Empoli's win over Fiorentina means they arrive at this midweek round sitting 11th in Serie A, two points and two places above their next opponents. Yet while Torino have struggled away from home, they have won four of their seven home matches, including each of their last three.

"That streak has seen them leading at both half time and full time too while seeing over 2.5 goals in all three encounters, ​​and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Empoli's last seven games too."



BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Tottenham v Brentford: Well-rested Spurs can edge high scoring derby

Tottenham 1.75/7 v Brentford 5.69/2, the Draw 4.216/5

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

An entertaining London derby is on the cards on Thursday as Spurs, rested after their match was snowed off at the weekend, host Brentford.

Steve Rawlings says: "Injuries could be the key here with Spurs likely to field a strong line-up and it's hard to look past them in the match odds market, but the goals markets look like being the best angle in.

"There have been at least three scored in each of Tottenham's last four Premier League home games and in the last three Brentford away matches so at just a shade of odds-on, Over in the Over/Under 2.5 goals market looks the play.

"Yes in the Both Teams to Score market is also an attractive proposition at a similar price given how leaky Spurs are and how often the Bees find the net."

Celtic v Hearts: Bhoys hope to close the gap on leaders

Celtic 1.42/5 v Hearts 8.615/2, the Draw 5.14/1

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Key Info: Second-placed Celtic host third-placed Hearts in a big game in the Scottish Premiership on Thursday night. The Bhoys need to keep up the pressure on leaders Rangers and hope they slip up under their new manager. Meanwhile, Hearts can leapfrog Celtic if they win here. The teams have met twice already this season with both winning one a piece and the matches producing eight goals between them, so overs or both teams scoring could be the way to bet.

Lazio v Udinese: Hosts to win

Lazio 1.728/11 v Udinese 5.59/2, the Draw 4.1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Eighth-placed Lazio are looking up the Serie A table as they host an Udinese team that have just have found victories hard to come by this season.

Chloe says: "With the Infogol model giving them a 62% chance of victory, this looks like a match Lazio should be seeking to claim maximum points from. Udinese - who sit 14th in the table - have won just once in their last 11 matches in Serie A, while going winless in their last five away games this season.

"It should be noted that Lazio have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, while three of Udinese's last four have gone over that same total as well."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Manchester United v Arsenal: Oppose goals at Old Trafford

Man Utd 2.0621/20 v Arsenal 3.8514/5, the Draw 3.7511/4

20:15

Live on Amazon Prime

Ralf Rangnick will be in the stands, as he awaits his work permit, as Michael Carrick takes charge of United against Arsenal.

Mark O'Haire says: "Manchester United are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Arsenal - the Red Devils have never gone seven league games without a success over the Gunners before. The visitors are looking for back-to-back Old Trafford victories for the first time since 1979, and have also managed to silence United in each of their last three head-to-heads.

"United have responded reasonably well to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. However, the hosts have now picked up just five points in their past eight Premier League outings (W1-D2-L5), their fewest over an eight-game spell in Premier League history. The Red Devils' only home league triumphs this term have come against bottom-six opposition.

"Arsenal have posted W7-D2-L1 across their last 10 Premier League tussles yet Mikel Arteta's troops have produced their best work at home. The Gunners have scored just three goals in six away encounters, creating the fewest away Big Chances in the division and failing to even score in four (W2-D1-L3). That's enough reason to leave the guests alone."

Fulham v Bournemouth: Cottagers can edge entertaining encounter

Fulham 1.9620/21 v Bournemouth 4.1, the Draw 3.953/1

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

A Friday night extra... Championship leaders Fulham are 1.081/12 for promotion, with second-placed Bournemouth 1.330/100, ahead of their top of the table clash at Craven Cottage.

Mark O'Haire says: "Fulham and Bournemouth have not been regular competitors over the past two decades, meeting each other on only four occasions. The Cherries have taken top honours in three of those fixtures (W3-D0-L1), although the away side has often flourished in head-to-head encounters between the pair, returning W6-D3-L2 in the past 11 match-ups since 1992.

"Fulham 1.9420/21 have been held to successive draws but have at least extended their unbeaten streak since October's international break to nine (W7-D2-L0). The Cottagers consistently strong performances have seen Marco Silva's side move to the top of the Championship, and the Whites also rank as the league's best for Expected Points (xP).

"Bournemouth 4.10 enjoyed a club-record unbeaten start to the campaign, avoiding defeat in their opening 15 fixtures. However, the Cherries have since tabled a solitary success in five to relinquish top spot (W1-D2-L2). The visitors are hoping to have Gary Cahill back for Friday as they bid to extend their fine form against the top-half this term (W4-D4-L0)."