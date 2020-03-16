Football Bet of the Day: Wolves to hunt down goals

Russian rollercoaster in store

Tambov v Krylya Sovetov

Monday 16 March, 16:30

With live football becoming increasingly scarce (for perfectly understandable reasons) it was heartening to see the Turkish Super Lig continue, and it delivered for our Tobias yesterday. Trabzonspor's 1-1 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir landed his BTTS bet.

We'll head to Russia, because the Premier League there endures. Tambov are up against fellow relegation-threatened strugglers Krylya Sovetov, and I think there could well be more goals than the market suggests.

Tambov put together a three-match winning streak in late October and early November, but since then they have won just one of their last five top-flight games. At least their home form is decent - the Wolves have won three of their last six matches at the Stadion Spartak. Interestingly for our purposes, five of the last six home games have featured at least three goals.

Krylya Sovetov have made a decent start to life after the winter break, beating Rubin in Kazan, after a 1-1 draw against Orenburg. They are usually good for a goal on the road, having scored in seven of their last ten away games.

We could back Both Teams To Score at [2.06], but let's take a bigger swing and go for Over 2.5 Goals at a chunky [2.62].