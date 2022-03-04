Talksport Charity Treble: Back Reds to grab three more vital points in 16/1 bet

TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and for every Premier League Gameday Saturday, the team will be picking a charity bet treble.

In-form Foxes to deny Marsch first win

Both teams will be looking to get more points this weekend and fancy their chances. Leicester have looked in good form recently and Leeds will be eager to impress their new manager and get an away win. This game will be a close one therefore predicting that at full time it will finish a draw.

Magpies to claim another important win

This game will also be a close one this weekend. Newcastle are currently unbeaten in five games and look to be finding some form and momentum, whereas Brighton have had a few mixed results the past few weeks. So as close as it'll be on the day we reckon Newcastle will be able to edge in front and secure another win.

Reds to march on

We can only see this game going one way with a Liverpool win this weekend. With the title race hotting up Liverpool will be looking to put the pressure on City with more points this weekend and a big win could do just that. We predict plenty of goals in this one and a comfortable win for The Reds.

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 14.56 - meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £728 for the Bobby Moore Fund. There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair.

Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or cash out.