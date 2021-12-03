TalkSPORT Charity Bet Treble: A 19/2 shot to raise money for the Bobby Moore Fund

West Ham v Chelsea - Back the draw

Both sides will be pushing for points in this game, Chelsea are favoured to win this game but with West Ham scoring in 18 of their 21 competitive games we reckon it could be evenly matched resulting in a draw.

Newcastle v Burnley - Back Newcastle

With both sides struggling, and Newcastle yet to win a game this season, we are backing them to win this game against Burnley. Their resilience and strong attack will prove vital if they want to get the win at the weekend.

Watford v Man City - Back Man City

This will be an exciting game, and we predict plenty of goals, especially from the City side. With the return of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, Man City will be looking to continue their winning streak this season with a win this weekend.

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 10.37, meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £518.40 for the Bobby Moore Fund. There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair.

Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or cash out.