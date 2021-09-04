Sunday Sports Multiple: An Italian win the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Italy to beat Switzerland at Evens

The reigning European Champions were embarrassed by their home draw with Bulgaria in the week, but although this is a far tougher test I'm backing them to get a crucial win that would put them in pole position to win Group C.

For Switzerland, this is probably a must-win game if they are going to overhaul their rivals and top the Group, but although they have a 100% record after two games, their recent history against the Italians is not encouraging.

They've only lost once in normal time in their last 13 outings against all opponents, but that defeat was a 3-0 thrashing by these opponents. Meanwhile, Italy bring an impressive 35-game unbeaten record into this encounter, and it worth noting that they haven't lost to Switzerland since 1993.

Bet 2: Back Great Ambassador to win the York 3:15 at 15/8

There's a small field for this Listed event on York's Sunday card, but it looks like a competitive heat with three contenders considered to have a live chance.

Tabdeed has been in consistent form this summer and was second in a similar event at the end of August and Gulliver is also sure to have supporters here after his impressive second in the Steward's Cup, but I will be siding with Great Ambassador.

The four-year-old has not been out of the top three since making the switch to the Ed Walker stable and although he finished just behind Gulliver at Goodwood, he clearly wasn't suited by the quirky track. His victory at Newmarket - a career best - last time out was more in line with his ability and he may still have some improvement so could be a better bet than his more exposed rivals here.

Bet 3: Back Albania to draw with Hungary at 19/10

Both sides suffered big defeats in their midweek World Cup qualifying assignments but they are still in the hunt for the second qualifying place and this clash could be crucial in deciding which of the two emerges to challenge Poland for that spot.

Albania will be missing Ray Manaj, Elseid Hysaj and Keidi Bare so manager Edoardo Reja is likely to make significant changes, but his opposite number is having to contend with an even longer list of absentees, to which was added the name of Kevin Varga after the heavy defeat against England.

The home side's record is not encouraging, as they've lost five out of six matches against these opponents, but Hungary are in disarray at the moment, on and off the field, so if Albania go for broke here, they might well be able to snatch a point.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



