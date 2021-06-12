Sunday Sports Multiple: An England draw the headline in a 31/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back England to draw with Croatia at 14/5

A lot of football has been played since England last met Croatia in a major tournament, but the English media's tendency to underestimate Luka Modric and co remains the same.

England's squad looks stronger than three years ago, but much of that strength is in the form of potential. For the first time in decades, England have a generation of players who could win international glory, but they aren't ready to do that just yet, and there are doubts over whether Gareth Southgate knows his best team.

Their opponents have been inconsistent since reaching the World Cup final, but they still have the ability to control the centre of midfield as they did in that 2018 semi-final. With both sides expecting to pick up six points from their other two Group encounters, neither needs the win here and a draw looks a solid bet.

Bet 2: Back Khaadem to win the Cathedral Stakes at 5/4

There's an intriguing Listed sprint contest on Sunday's Salisbury card, for which Khaadem could be the answer.

He disappointed when sent off the 6/4 favourite at Haydock last time, but he lost both front shoes in that race, and prior to that he had shown some high-class form in much better races, finishing fourth in the Diamond Jubilee and the July Cup last year.

Mums Tipple looks the closest challenger on form, but his best efforts have been over further, so this may not take much winning and I'm banking on Khaadem here.

Bet 3: Back Netherlands to draw with Ukraine at 14/5

The Netherlands are favourites to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a win, but the value could lie with the draw in this fixture.

Frank de Boer's side have showed signs of fragility in the last twelve months and given the question marks over the manager's ability to get the best out of them, and the absence of Virgil van Dijk, they aren't a team to rely on at the moment.

Home advantage will count for something, of course, but Ukraine should not be underestimated. They topped a qualifying group that included Portugal and Serbia and will have serious ambitions of finishing first or second in this section. Both sides are likely to opt for a cautious 3-5-2 line-up and in what is likely to be a fairly cagey encounter, Ukraine are capable of earning a point.

Total Odds for this multiple: 31/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



