Sunday Sports Multiple: An Emirates draw the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to draw with Chelsea at 11/4

Mikel Arteta kicked off his tenure as Arsenal coach with a draw against Bournemouth and his side can earn another point in Sunday's derby against Chelsea.

That Boxing Day stalemate leaves the Gunners closer to the relegation zone than the top four, but there were some positive signs for Arteta against the Cherries, not least the fact that his team had 17 shots on goal, and arguably did enough to win it.

Chelsea will be tougher opponents and are clearly the better side, but Arsenal's home advantage along with general festive fatigue should level the playing field and in what is likely to be a typically competitive derby, Arteta's side can grind out a point.

Bet 2: Back Adelaide Strikers to beat Melbourne Renegades at Evens

Sunday's Big Bash schedule has thrown up a clash between last year's champions the Renegades and the Strikers, who won the tournament two years back. Based on what we've seen so far, Adelaide are the best bet here.

The Renegades have looked badly out of sorts this time round, losing all three games so far. Their experienced batting line-up has fallen short of expectations and key death bowler Harry Gurney has so far not delivered the goods.

Adelaide have a solid two wins from two completed games, and they have a more balanced side than the Renegades, with Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle providing the guile and experience with the ball in hand. Back them to pick up another win.

Bet 3: Back Buffalo Bills to beat the New York Jets at 17/20

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the surprise packages of the AFC this season and their 10-5 record going into this final round of fixtures is even more impressive than it looks. Those five defeats include two close games against AFC East leaders New England as well as losses to Division leaders Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Divisional rivals the Jets have shown some improvement from their 4-12 season last time and from a nightmare start of seven losses in eight games, and their defence has performed well, considering the amount of work they've been asked to do.

But the Bills are a far stronger side and although there may be some drop-off in their performance levels with next week's Wild Card game their main focus, they should still be strong enough to defeat one of the NFL's weaker sides.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



