Sunday Sports Multiple: A West Ham win the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

After two wins in nine games under new coach Frank Lampard, Everton remain at significant risk of relegation and their situation could worsen this weekend.

West Ham could be forgiven for having their attention diverted by the upcoming Europa League quarter-final, but given the absences affecting their squad, David Moyes doesn't have much room to rotate his first team.

The Hammers also still have plenty to play for in the league, and given that Everton have been atrocious away from home since Lampard took over, I can't see them getting anything in London this weekend.

The pick of the racing action on Sunday comes from Fairyhouse, which offers a fascinating jumps card, of which the pick is this Grade Two Novice Hurdle contest.

Willie Mullins' Arctic Warrior is likely to have plenty of support after his victory last time out, but his previous efforts in Graded company have not been that impressive, while Mullins' other entrant, Berkshire Royal, has clearly had problems.

In an open-looking contest, the progressive Falcon Eight could be the answer. Dermot Weld's seven-year-old got off the mark in February but didn't take up an entry in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. This is a competitive heat, but he is one of the least exposed in this race and with improvement to come, looks a good bet.

Newcastle's revival under Eddie Howe has been remarkable, but with a nine-point gap between the Magpies and the drop zone, and with a growing injury list, it is not certain that they will be able to maintain their current form to the end of the season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are finding form at the most important time. Although they have a lot of work to do if they are to overhaul Arsenal and get into the top four, they will be confident of catching their neighbours after a run of four wins from five.

Crucially, key man Harry Kane has found his goalscoring touch, finding the net four times in the last two home games, and although Newcastle have been strong defensively under Howe, I'm betting on the home side finding a way through.

