Sunday Sports Multiple: A Villa Park draw the headline in an 11/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to draw with Fulham at 9/4

For all that Aston Villa have improved under Dean Smith, their fortunes still seem inextricably tied up with the wellbeing of Jack Grealish, so the prospect of their most valuable asset returning to action this weekend is great news for Villa fans.

Grealish has been back in training, although it isn't entirely clear whether he will be able to start on Sunday, and in any case, it is asking a lot for him to return in peak form, so Villa can't rely on their star man bailing them out.

On paper, this looks like a winnable fixture for the home side, but Fulham's need for the three points is more desperate, particularly given their tough run-in. After two poor defensive display against Manchester City and Leeds, the visitors are likely to focus on tightening up at the back, so I think the top flight's draw specialists can earn another point on their travels this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Natural History to win the Plumpton 3:26 at 5/4

The Sussex Champion Hurdle is the pick of the races on Plumpton's Easter Sunday card and Natural History is a good bet to return to winning ways.

Gary Moore's progressive hurdler came unstuck in the mud when favourite for the Imperial Cup, but this is an easier contest in much more favourable conditions, and as an added bonus, he has dropped 3lb in the handicap.

Classy chaser Diego du Charmil is the main danger, but his switch to hurdles this season has yielded little, while the other leading contender, Sebastopol was last seen being tailed off at Kelso a month ago.

Bet 3: Back Manchester United to beat Brighton at 4/6

Manchester United's silverware hopes may now rest solely on the Europa League, but they will want to finish the Premier League season strongly and can pick up another three points against Brighton on Sunday.

The visitors finally got some reward for the good football they have been playing with a convincing win over Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, but this is a much tougher challenge at a venue where they have tended to struggle.

The most impressive aspect of United's improvement this season has been in defence. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the top flight, providing a solid platform for their exciting forward line; a combination that is likely to be too strong for the Seagulls this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



