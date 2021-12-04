Sunday Sports Multiple: A Villa Park draw the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to draw with Leicester at 12/5

Leicester's 2-2 draw against Southampton in midweek was a perfect illustration of their problems this season. They created chances and twice came from behind, but they were only behind in the first place because of their set piece defending.

The Foxes' current league position is not an accurate reflection of the talent in the squad, but given their defensive frailties, they don't look like a team to rely on.

Aston Villa may be the poorer team on paper, but under Steven Gerrard they are showing more fight. They did well to match Manchester City for long periods last weekend and they look good value for a point here.

Bet 2: Back Energumene to win the Hilly Way Chase at 4/11

With Chacun Pour Soi heading to Sandown and Allaho pencilled in for Punchestown, Willie Mullins has a chance of dominating all the big steeplechases this weekend, and he has a third equally exciting prospect lined up for the Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Energumene won all four of his starts as a novice, so his reappearance this season is one of the most eagerly anticipated in National Hunt racing and his trainer seems to have found an ideal starting point.

Henry De Bromhead's Notebook looks the only serious challenge in this field, and does have a race under his belt already this season, but his limitations at the top level have already been exposed, while the favourite has the potential to be one of the very best in the two mile chasing division.

Bet 3: Back Leeds to beat Brentford at 10/11

Leeds earned a much needed win against Crystal Palace in midweek, courtesy of a last minute penalty and they can build on that victory, as well as some recent battling performances with another three points on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are better than their league position suggests and they are starting to show signs of improvement, having lost only one of their last six.

Brentford, by contrast, appear to be heading in the opposite direction. The Bees have lost five of their last seven and were no match for Tottenham on Thursday. This is an ideal opportunity for Leeds to move further away from the drop zone and I expect them to take it.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.