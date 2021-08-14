Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham draw the headline in a 39/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to draw with Manchester City at 3/1

The England captain will be a key focus of attention this weekend, but whether Harry Kane takes the field or not, Tottenham will be looking ahead to the post-Kane era and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo could not have asked for a tougher start.

Manchester City, like several of their rivals, endured a rocky start last season, but they ended up winning the title at a canter and although they will be without Kevin De Bruyne for this game, new record signing Jack Grealish will be ready to go.

It may be worth noting that Spurs won this fixture last season, and although a lot has changed since then, their new boss does have a reputation for producing well-organised and cohesive teams, while it's also reasonable to assume City may need a game or two to hit their stride, so it could be worth backing Spurs for a point.

Bet 2: Back Valeria Messalina to win the Flying Fillies Stakes at 7/2

The Flying Fillies Stakes is the pick of Pontefract's Sunday card and Irish raider Valeria Messalina looks a good bet to land the prize.

She missed Goodwood due to unsuitable ground, but prior to that she had shown positive signs when finishing second in a Group Three at Fairyhouse, and this drop in distance looks like a shrewd move given the early pace she has shown.

Double Or Bubble could pose a serious threat, given her current form, while Qatar Stakes fifth Keep Busy is another one to consider, but Valeria Messalina has yet to show her best this season and should go well on this faster going.

Bet 3: Back West Ham to beat Newcastle at 6/5

Following up last season's impressive performance will be a stern test for West Ham, but they have looked good in pre-season and will be confident of three points here.

The Hammers' summer warm-up included an impressive 2-0 win over Atalanta and a 6-2 thrashing of Celtic, so though they face a long season that will tax their resources to the limit, the early signs are promising.

By contrast, Newcastle will once again go into a new season dogged by uncertainty over the club's ownership and having achieved very little in the transfer market. The absence of their first and second choice goalkeepers won't make things any easier for Steve Bruce's side and I'm backing the visitors for the win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 39/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



