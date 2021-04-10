Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham draw the headline in a 31/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to draw with Manchester United at 23/10

Last time these sides met in the Premier League, back in October, Tottenham emerged as 6-1 victors, but much has changed since then, and they go into this return fixture in greater need of the points than their opponents.

Jose Mourinho's side have shown some improvement in recent outings, and they are just three points short of the Champions League places, but they still look fragile, as their draw at Newcastle last weekend underlined, and they are up against a United side that seems secure in second spot.

United have lost just once since the start of November, thanks largely to a much improved defence. That has meant sacrificing some of their attacking edge, particularly on the road, where they've drawn four of their last five, but another draw here would be an acceptable result and I'm backing them to earn a point.

Bet 2: Back Bolshoi Ballet to win the Ballysax Stakes at 15/8

Eight runners will line up for the Ballysax Stakes, one of the most interesting races on Leopardstown's Sunday card, with a number of potential improvers on show.

Wuqood finished second in a Group 3 at this course last autumn and is likely to show more as a three-year-old, while Taipan and Lough Derg are interesting once-raced contenders, but Bolshoi Ballet looks the best bet.

The Aidan O'Brien inmate was well beaten on heavy going in France on his last two-year-old outing, but prior to that race had shown huge potential when making all in a solid-looking maiden and is likely to prefer these underfoot conditions.

Bet 3: Back West Ham to draw with Leicester at 12/5

This clash between top four hopefuls could turn out to be the most entertaining fixture on Sunday's schedule and it's hard to separate these two sides.

West Ham have an excellent home record and once again demonstrated their resilience and will to win with a vital 3-2 victory over Wolves last time out, while Leicester have the second best away record in the top-flight.

The Hammers are in more urgent need of the points, with Chelsea and Tottenham pressing them hard for fourth, but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his side to tighten up defensively after some iffy performances of late and I think they are capable of coming away from London with a point.

Total Odds for this multiple: 31/1.




