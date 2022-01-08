Sunday Sports Multiple: A Rome draw the headline in a 41/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Roma to draw with Juventus at 12/5

The 4-1 victory over Atalanta just before Christmas has proven to be a false dawn for Roma, as they followed it up with two dropped points against Sampdoria and a defeat against Milan in a bad-tempered game on Thursday night.

Inconsistency has plagued Roma all season and has prevented them from mounting a serious title push in a season when Serie A seems wide open.

Yet although Sunday's visitors are now unbeaten in six, they weren't particularly impressive in drawing against Napoli in the week, bearing in mind that their opponents had only won one of their previous five. Mourinho is still capable of getting a performance out of his team, particularly when they are underdogs and I'm backing them to match Juventus this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Éclair De Beaufeu to win Fairyhouse 2:20 at 8/1

The best racing action on Sunday comes from Fairyhouse, where Gordon Elliott has a couple of solid contenders in the Grade A Chase.

Elliott, who has saddled three of the last ten winners of this race, has entered Graded winner Hardline, but of more interest is Eclair De Beaufeu, here having only his eighth race over hurdles having competed mainly over hurdles for the last year or so.

When last seen over the bigger obstacles, he gave a good account of himself in a hot renewal of the Fortria Chase, and prior to that, he had finished a close second in the Grand Annual. He gets in here off the same mark he was on at Cheltenham and with more improvement to come looks like a serious contender.

Bet 3: Back Internazionale to beat Lazio at 2/5

Internazionale are a short price to beat Lazio on Sunday, but it is hard to argue with the market given the respective form of these teams.

Lazio have had their moments this season but they have been unable to generate any momentum and were once again disappointing against Empoli on Thursday, scoring three but conceding three in a high octane but ultimately frustrating game.

By contrast, Inter have looked unstoppable in recent weeks. They've won nine of their last ten and haven't lost since a defeat in Rome to these opponents back in October. Bologna's COVID-19 issues have meant an extended winter break for the home side and anything other than three points for Inter would be a significant surprise.

